Ms. Marvel would have more post-credits scenes and a totally different ending

the last episode of Ms. Marvel aired over three weeks ago, revealing the true origin of Kamala Khan’s powers who is, in fact, a mutant. However, the season finale of the plot it could have been a little different.

The plot starring Iman Vellani should have gotten two post-credits scenes, instead of just one. The revelation was made by the actress herself, in an interview for the New Rockstars.

In the chapter available on Disney+, the plot ends with the appearance of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Although a second scenein which Bruno (Matt Lintz) reveals Kamala Khan’s mutant alteration, was planned.

Also according to Vellani, the revelation of the mutant origin as a post-credits scene should serve as a hook for the film. the marvelswhich would address the girl’s genetic alteration in more detail.

It is worth remembering that Kamala Khan will be one of the protagonists in the sequel to captain marvelalongside Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

Although Vellani did not comment on whether the marvels will no longer address her mutant origin, the actress discussed some plots that could be explored in a possible second season of Ms. Marvel.

This content cannot be displayed in your browser.

According to the actress, new episodes of the series can explore many characters, but especially Bruno. Vellani even revealed that there was an alternate scene for the series, in which the character read the note Bruno had written to her.

“So, that last streetlight you saw. We had a version where Kamala is reading the note Bruno left for her. [..] I think all these characters have a lot of story to tell.”

It is worth remembering that the second season of Ms. Marvel hasn’t been confirmed by the studio, but Kamala Khan will appear in theaters soon with the premiere of the marvels. The new movie will be released on July 23, 2023.

