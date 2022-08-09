Nahuel Ferraresi arrives in Brazil and reveals conversation with Bustos about São Paulo

Nahuel Ferraresi landed at Guarulhos Airport on Monday afternoon to complete his transfer to São Paulo. The new tricolor reinforcement belongs to the City Group and will sign a one-year loan contract, with the possibility of expansion until the end of 2023.

This is São Paulo’s last signing in this transfer window. The Venezuelan defender will reinforce the defensive system of the tricolor team, which has suffered from a lack of options, and was one of the main requests from coach Rogério Ceni to the board, as Arboleda is out of the season because of a serious injury to his left ankle.

“I know that he arrived at a club with a great dimension and very prepared for it, with great expectations”, said Nahuel Ferraresi to the Sports Gazette.



The Venezuelan also revealed that he talked to Nahuel Bustos, presented as a reinforcement for São Paulo last Friday, about the club. The Argentine striker also belongs to the City Group and agreed with Tricolor in the same contractual terms.

“I spoke with Nahuel [Bustos], told me many good things. Let’s wait for everything to be finished to see what will happen”, added Nahuel Ferraresi, warning that the negotiations were not completely concluded, although they are well underway.

Nahuel Ferraresi is 23 years old and has played in the last three seasons in Portuguese football, for Porto, Moreirense and Estoril Praia. Before that, he had already defended Peralada, from Spain, and Torque, from Uruguay, after standing out for Deportivo Táchira, from Venezuela, and attracting the attention of Grupo City.

The defender is the last piece missing for the São Paulo squad, which has been suffering from the lack of options on the bench for the defensive sector in the midst of three competitions: Campeonato Brasileiro, Copa Sudamericana and Copa do Brasil.

With Arboleda injured, coach Rogério Ceni has at his disposal three more experienced defenders, Miranda, Léo and Diego Costa, although the latter is still quite young, in addition to two other recently promoted from the base: Beraldo and Luizão.

