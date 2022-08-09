Nahuel Ferraresi arrives in Brazil to close with the club

Defender Nahuel Ferraresi landed in Brazil this afternoon to settle a one-year loan with São Paulo. The holder of the Venezuelan national team and athlete of the City Group arrived in São Paulo, reinforcing the Tricolor at no cost.

According to investigations made by L!, the expectation is that the medical exams will be carried out at the Barra Funda CT and that Ferraresi will be officially presented as a new tricolor reinforcement before the return game of the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, this Wednesday. on Friday, against Ceará.

Upon landing at Guarulhos airport, in an interview with Gazeta Esportiva, Ferraresi revealed that he had conversations with Bustos — a new Trocolor reinforcement — about Rogério Ceni’s team.

“I spoke with Nahuel [Bustos], told me many good things. Let’s wait to finish everything to see what will happen”, he said still at the airport.

The defender arrives on loan at no cost, and São Paulo will only pay his salary. However, there is an extension of the temporary contract for another six months until the end of the local season or the definitive purchase of the rights, fixed at approximately 6 million euros (about R$ 31.5 million).

Ferraresi was revealed by Deportivo Táchira and drew attention after leading his country’s team to a historic runner-up in the world.

He was hired by the Arab conglomerate, which took him to Manchester City, from England, the main team under his command. But the athlete was not approved by coach Josep Guardiola in training and spent time in Portuguese football, with spells at Porto, Moreirense and Estoril.