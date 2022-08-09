Negotiation with Ferraresi closes São Paulo squad in 2022; see who arrived and who left | Sao Paulo

São Paulo seeks to finalize the negotiation with defender Nahuel Ferraresi to finish the search for reinforcements for Rogério Ceni. Once the 22-year-old Venezuelan’s loan is confirmed, the coaching staff will have the squad closed for signings, a few days before the end of the mid-season window.

With Ferraresi, Tricolor will reach 12 signings this season. Eight athletes who started the year at the club left: Gabriel Sara, Marquinhos, Vitor Bueno, Pablo, Toró, Rigoni, Volpi and Liziero – in the last case, on loan.

Ceni goalkeepers Jandrei and Felipe Alves; right-back Rafinha; midfielders Andrés Colorado, André Anderson, Patrick, Nikão, Alisson and Galoppo; and forwards Marcos Guilherme and Bustos.

The cast renewal, however, still leaves gaps for the next season. Since the beginning of the year, Rogério Ceni’s main desire was to have a speed striker.

Without great financial resources, the board brought Marcos Guilherme free of charge only in the middle of the season. He is the only option with this characteristic, since Marquinhos was sold and young Caio underwent surgery.

As the season progressed, the coaching staff diagnosed the need to have one more goalkeeper and defender in the squad, after Tiago Volpi’s departure to Mexico and Arboleda’s injury.

The goalkeeper (Felipe Alves) came in a quick negotiation and a few hours before the end of the registration window for the quarterfinals of the Copa Sudamericana, phase in which São Paulo decides classification this Wednesday, at 19:15 (GMT). ), facing Ceará, in Castelão.

The defender is Ferraresi, who arrived in Brazil to finalize the transfer. There are still some issues for the 22-year-old athlete to join the squad, which currently includes Miranda, Diego Costa and Léo, in addition to the young Luizão and Beraldo for the sector.

Even with great renewal between departures and arrivals, the group is still considered unbalanced by coach Rogério Ceni.

– The cast is not complete, because it is a little unbalanced. There are pieces left in one place (midfield and attack) and missing in another (defenders) – summarized the São Paulo coach.

With the cast “a little unbalanced” and with likely 12 new plays, São Paulo is divided on three fronts. In addition to the South American quarterfinals against Ceará, the team faces América-MG for the same stage, but in the Copa do Brasil.

In the Brasileirão, with 26 points, Tricolor occupies the 11th place and is six games without a win.

