Netflix Games: number of games will double by the end of the year; but who cares?

THE Netflix is going through a crisis. And to remain at the top of the food chain of streaming, the company has been trying to diversify. And one of these attempts is called Netflix Games. The company’s games section currently has around 25 titles. And the company intends to increase that number to 50 by the end of the year. But now I ask you: have you played any titles from Netflix Games?

The strategy behind Netflix Games

The inclusion of games in Netflix subscription does not mean that the company will change its focus. It will continue to prioritize its original productions, but subscribers will have some games in the catalog as a bonus. this is a strategy to try to retain the user as long as possible on the platform.

For Netflix executives, its competitors aren’t just other streaming services. But also social networks and games, which take up a lot of users’ time. And since I’m playing a game I’m not watching movies and series on Netflix. Since I spend 5 hours a day using mobile appsthere is little time left to consume Netflix content.

Therefore, adding games to the catalog is yet another way to capture attention (and time) of users. After all, the most valuable asset for any technology company is its time.

The first games arrived on the streaming service in November 2021. Since then, the company has been adding new titles little by little. The last time was in May, when three new titles were released. And the Netflix even bought a game studio in September 2021. All this to try to implement your strategy and stop the bleeding of subscribers.

Netflix Games disappoints

Despite all the effort, Netflix Games has disappointing numbers. According to data from the company Apptopia, which analyzes the applications market, the Netflix’s gaming division has 1.7 million users a day. It may seem like a big number, but remember that the streaming platform has over 221 million subscribers. So we have just over 2% of subscribers playing the titles made available by the platform.

Furthermore, Apptopia also reveals that the number of game downloads was 23 million. Again, if we take into account the number of subscribers, this is a pretty low number. Even more if we think that the same person can download 2, 3 or more games.

One explanation for these disappointing numbers from Netflix Games is that the company itself doesn’t give them much prominence. Games are only available for mobile (Android and iOS). And even so, on the homepage, there is no highlight to the games. You need to scroll down to start viewing games. Also, only the Android app has a specific tab for games.

Not to mention the titles are a bit dubious, right? Obviously we can’t expect AAA games from Netflix. But the titles that got there so far are pretty childish and silly.

Still, Netflix plans to double the amount of games

Despite the dismal numbers, Netflix intends to continue investing in games. so much so that by the end of the year it plans to have 50 titles available on the platform. But why insist on something that, apparently, users don’t care or don’t care about?

Netflix thinks it needs to refine its strategy and improve the games it releases. One of the alternatives is to release games based on their original productions. This has already started to be done with the game Stranger Things: 1984. Another game that is already in production is Queen’s Gambit Chessbased on the series The Queen’s Gambit, also produced by Netflix.

Furthermore, the company intends to license its intellectual property. That way, other developers and companies can create games based on Netflix original productions.

Source: CNBC