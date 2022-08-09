New Pix Scam Induces Victims To Download Apps That Give Criminals Remote Cell Phone Access | Rio de Janeiro

A retiree in RJ lost BRL 60 thousand in a new coup mode via Pix. Antonio Manoel Trindade Martins told that he was induced to download applications that gave full control of his cell phone to the thieves.

He didn’t even suspect that he was being deceived, because whoever called I had a lot of personal information about him..

“They called me as if they were calling from Banco do Brasil. And on the cell phone display, the bank number appeared,” she recalled.

According to Antonio, the coup plotters said there was “a threat”. “They were looking to take R$9,500 out of my account, and ‘bank security’ needed to check it out,” he detailed.

Antonio said that he was instructed to download two applications on his cell phone: one antivirus and another that allows remote access to the device.

The retiree also said that the scammers asked him to write letters in his own hand to three sectors of the bank – a strategy by the thieves to distract him and buy more time to steal the money from the account.

“When the third letter arrived, I said: ‘Listen, I’m seeing a movement in Pix’s account here. Isn’t the bank checking to see if there’s any threat? Why is the bank messing with Pix?’ In that, they hung up, the coup was done”, narrated.

In less than half an hour, Antonio lost R$ 60 thousand, in 11 transfers to different accounts, in addition to two purchases of R$ 200 on his credit card.

Luiz Augusto D’ursoa lawyer specializing in cyber crimes, warns that banks are not in the habit of contacting consumers asking them to install applications in the face of fraud.

“It will also never request remote access to computers or cell phones. Whenever that happens, it’s fraud, and the consumer should hang up immediately,” he said.

In case of strange movement in the account, the advice is to contact the agency immediately. “When the bank receives a report of fraud, it will carry out an internal analysis on its server”, explained D’urso.

In the case of Seu Antonio, according to the lawyer, it is necessary to assess whether there was any leakage of personal data. “If this leak occurred internally at the bank, the consumer can be reimbursed and can help this company legally.”

Data from the Institute of Public Security (ISP-RJ) show that this type of crime has become increasingly common.

In the first half of this year, there were 61,932 cases of embezzlement in RJ, more than double than was recorded in the same period last year: 29,303 complaints.

What the authorities say

In a note, Banco do Brasil said it does not call customers to inform them about security updates, because they are automatic. And that does not ask for sensitive data, such as passwords or card number. The bank also said that the phone number 4004-0001 only receives calls, and is not used to make calls to customers.

Banco do Brasil also informed that it analyzes all disputes of unrecognized financial transactions.