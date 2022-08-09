New version of Xbox Elite controller may have leaked on the internet

a white version

That’s right, it looks like a new version of Xbox Elite controller could have been revealed ahead of time on Twitter.

Who shared the video of the new version of Xbox Elite Series 2 was a youtuber called Nicholas Lugo, showing that Microsoft is preparing to launch a white version of the controllerwhich is most likely to match the Xbox Series S. The video shows a unboxing it is a hands-on of the control, showing all its features, which are the same as the current version. Check out:

Leak: I think this is our first footage of the Xbox Elite Series 2 White Edition controller. A leaked image of the controller was shown by @IdleSloth84 back in March.

Source: https://t.co/WfMCEk3FQv#Xbox #Xbox one #XboxSeriesX pic.twitter.com/t97qbaNPCu — Rebs Gaming (@Mr_Rebs_) August 8, 2022

“Leak: I think this is our first footage of the Xbox Elite Series 2 White Edition controller. A leaked image of the controller was shown by Idle Sloth [conhecido perfil de Xbox no Twitter] in March.” said.

Take the opportunity to check out our Virtual Storewith tips for TVs, Controls, Headsets, as well as dozens of products for you to leave your Gamer corner the way you want.

If you purchase a product or service from a link within our site, Xbox Central may earn a commission. Xbox Central is a partner of Amazon, Rakuten and other affiliates.

be a member VIP gives Xbox Central on YouTube and have access to exclusive content, in addition to following on twitter, Instagram, Facebook or joining our group on Telegram to stay up to date with all the news about Xbox.

O Xbox Game Pass ultimate is the subscription service that unites Xbox Live Gold that having allows you to play online, chat with friends, rescue games from Games with Gold, have exclusive discounts in addition to many other advantages; O Game Pass which is the subscription game library, where you will have available a large number of titles updated every month, including all Xbox exclusives at launch; O XCLOUD that allows you to play a huge list of games through a Tablet, Smartphone, Browser or Application for Windows 10 and the catalog of EA PLAYwith more than 70 games from Electronic Arts. It is worth remembering that you can sign the Xbox Game Pass ultimate for only BRL 5. Click here and subscribe! *Valid for new subscribers only.