No green bubbles: Google creates campaign to pressure Apple to adopt RCS in iMessage

RCS (Rich Communication Services) is a new, more secure messaging protocol that allows you to send and receive larger files, resulting in higher quality media and new features such as group creation, read message receipts, and more.
On the page, Google says:
It’s not about the color of the bubbles. It’s the low quality videos, buggy group chats, no read receipts and typing indicators, no text messages over Wi-Fi, and more. These problems exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern texting standards when people with iPhones and Android phones text each other.
However, iMessage still uses SMS and MMS to send messages to Android users, significantly reducing service efficiency, communication security and overall experience for both sides, as iPhone users also receive messages with lower quality media. and without end-to-end encryption.
Apple turns text between iPhones and Android phones into SMS and MMS, outdated technologies from the 90s and 00s. But Apple may adopt RCS — the modern industry standard — for these segments. Solve the problem without switching iPhone to iPhone conversations and make messages better for everyone.
The campaign even has testimonials from users who have already experienced problems using iMessage with Android users. The official page even has six cards showing the disadvantages of standard SMS and MMS alongside RCS, all with links to share on Twitter to support the campaign.
Access the Google campaign portal, in English, through the link below:
- #GetTheMessage Campaign — login
Finally, Google highlights other applications that allow you to exchange messages with end-to-end encryption and are available on both iOS and Android, such as WhatsApp and Signal.