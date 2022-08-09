No green bubbles: Google creates campaign to pressure Apple to adopt RCS in iMessage

RCS (Rich Communication Services) is a new, more secure messaging protocol that allows you to send and receive larger files, resulting in higher quality media and new features such as group creation, read message receipts, and more.

On the page, Google says:

It’s not about the color of the bubbles. It’s the low quality videos, buggy group chats, no read receipts and typing indicators, no text messages over Wi-Fi, and more. These problems exist because Apple refuses to adopt modern texting standards when people with iPhones and Android phones text each other.

However, iMessage still uses SMS and MMS to send messages to Android users, significantly reducing service efficiency, communication security and overall experience for both sides, as iPhone users also receive messages with lower quality media. and without end-to-end encryption.