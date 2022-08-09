Nubank: How does mobile insurance work?

O Nubank is one of the largest digital banks in the country and has increasingly conquered Brazilians. Fintech offers its customers several advantages and services, and one of them is the mobile insurance.

Customers who want to protect their devices against theft, robbery and even accidental damage can purchase Nubank. With this function, the user can activate the bank’s 24-hour assistance, which will provide full support in situations such as those mentioned above, in addition to immediately granting a new device to the customer.

O Nubank offers three insurance plan options in its application. When selecting one of the options, the customer must agree with the bank a deductible amount, which must only be paid when the service is activated. The insurance payment is made monthly, in a specific amount.

Nubank insurance plans

Theft and robbery – covers simple theft (action without violence or evidence), qualified theft (action without violence, but with evidence) and robbery (action with violence in the theft);

Accidental damage – covers accidental problems with the device due to water, oxidation and other liquids;

Full coverage – covers all options listed above.

Nubank insurance values

The values ​​of the monthly insurance of the cell phone of the Nubank vary by smartphone model. The simulation of values ​​can be done in the application itself, on the insurance page.

In addition, in the application, insurance contractors have the possibility to customize their plan, including more than one category.

PIX Nubank limit

O Nubank has a PIX-related function that is still unknown to many fintech customers. This is the adjustment of the limit of the amount to be transferred by the application.

Digital bank users can adjust the limits through the “My Pix Limits” tab. The purpose of Nubank with the launch of the tool is to make customers more secure in their financial transactions.

How to change the PIX limit on Nubank?

On the Nuabnk app home screen, click on “Pix Area”;

Then click on “Configure Pix” and then on “My Pix Limits”;

Select “Edit” and set the desired limits;

Enter your password to confirm the operation and that’s it.

It is important to remember that some procedures, such as this for example, require bank analysis. Therefore, for the change to take effect, the user must wait between 24 to 48 hours for approval.