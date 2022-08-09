Nubank is giving away R$ 10 thousand per month to its customers?

Good news out there! You can earn BRL 10,000 just using your digital bank. By all indications, the Nubank You have a great promotion for your customers. It’s about the campaign “Everything in Roxinho”which carries out sweepstakes with prizes worth R$ 10 thousand.

See more below!

Nubank and the Tudo no Roxinho promotion

According to fintech, the “Tudo no Roxinho” promotion will last for three months. In total, there will be four raffles of R$ 10 thousand per month. In addition to these, there will be a grand prize of BRL 300,000 at the end of the action.

Customers have three goals (tasks) to accomplish. Each step is important to receive the numbers to compete for the draws. Achieving the first goal guarantees 1 number, the second 5 and the third 10.

In this sense, it is important to emphasize that the goals are cumulative and customized according to the pre-approved limit and the profile of each client. Remembering that the period to sign up for the promotion ended on July 31st.

The digital bank will raffle 13 gold bar certificates worth R$10,000, in addition to the grand prize of R$300,000, as mentioned. With regard to the draws, they will be held by the Federal Lottery on specific dates.

What are the dates of the Federal Lottery draws?

June 18, 2022: 1st draw, with calculation carried out on June 21, 2022, at 3 pm;

July 20, 2022: 2nd draw, with calculation on July 22, 2022 at 3 pm;

August 17, 2022: 3rd draw, with calculation held on August 19, 2022 at 3:00 pm;

August 20, 2022: 4th draw, with calculation on August 23, 2022 at 3 pm.

And the biggest prize will be drawn at the end of September – still no date set.

How does the Nubank Trust List work?

The tool, which was recently released, allows the application user to register their closest or frequent contacts, to carry out transactions at any time, without a limit value.

To register contacts on the trust list of the Nubank It’s quite simple. On the home page of the application, the user must access the “PIX area” and click on “Settings”. Then, click on “Trusted List” and add the contacts of your choice.

It is important to remember that, for security reasons, the registration of the list is subject to an analysis by the digital bank, which can take 24 to 48 hours for approval.