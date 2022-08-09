NUBANK: new feature INCREASES card limit by UP to R$ 5 thousand; see how to enable it

Without a doubt, the Nubank is one of the most innovative digital banks in Latin America. One of the reasons is the autonomy and ease given to its customers to carry out financial operations through its intuitive application.

Recently, fintech released a feature that allows users to manually increase the limit of credit card for up to R$ 5 thousand. In practice, the functionality has given greater purchasing power to purple.

The customer is the one who decides how much he can add to the Nubank card limit. See more about the news below!

New function increases the limit of the Nubank card

The operation of the new feature is very simple, the customer who wants to increase the limit of their credit card must use part of the balance available in their digital account. For example, if a person needs BRL 300 to make a purchase, they simply deposit this amount in the bank and convert it into a limit on the card.

However, after the transaction is completed, the amount is unavailable in the digital account until the card invoice is paid. Once the debt is paid off, the customer has access to the balance again, being able to use it as a credit card limit or make it available in the fintech account.

According to Nubank, it is possible to use a balance of up to R$ 5 thousand in the function that helps the customer build a credit card limit. In any case, it is worth mentioning that if the payment of the invoice is not made, the value of the account will be used to pay off the debt made with the card. In addition, the customer will be subject to additional penalties and interest.

How to activate the Nubank card limit increase function?

See the step-by-step guide on how to transform your Nubank account balance into a credit card limit:

Enter the Nubank app; Once this is done, go to the credit cards menu; Then, click on the “Adjust limit” option; Next, tap on the “Reserve as limit” tab and enter the desired amount; Ready! In a few seconds the new limit will be available on the card.