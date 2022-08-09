Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy M13 from R$ 1,079

Admin 4 mins ago

Samsung’s Galaxy M13 arrived in Brazil in July this year. The device represents one of the brand’s intermediate lines and at the time of launch it had a suggested price of R$ 1,799. However, about a month later, it is possible to find some better prices.

This Monday (8), the Galaxy M13 in blue or copper is on sale at Kabum e-commerce, being sold for R$ 1,079.10 in cash on Pix or 1x on the card. It is also possible to guarantee the purchase in up to 10 installments of R$ 119.90 without interest.

The Galaxy M13 is powered by the octa-core processor, and has the same amount of memory and battery capacity as its predecessor, the Galaxy M12. It features a 6.6-inch Infinity V IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels), 226 ppi and 90 Hz refresh rate.

It comes equipped with the Exynos 850 chipset and has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage availablewhich can be expanded up to 1 TB via micro SD.

The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh with 15W charging. The front camera has 8 MP, while the triple set located on the back of the device has 50 MP, 5 MP and 2 MP respectively.

