Only Murders in the Building: Episode 2×08 now available

watch Only Murders in the Building 2x08 series online
Only Murders in the Building (Disclosure / Hulu)

Just arrived, on Star Plus, episode 8 of the 2nd season (2×08) of the series Only Murders in the Buildingyou can find the details below.

In episode 2×08, titled “Hello, Darkness”, the trio tries to save a loved one from the killer during a blackout, while the other residents of Arconia explore unexpected connections.‎

In the main cast of the series, we have Selena Gomez like Mabel, Steve Martin like Charles and Martin Short like Oliver. Vanessa Aspillaga like Ursula and Dear Delevingne like Alice will also be in the cast of the new season.

Watch the season trailer below:

Synopsis for Season 2 of the series: “Following the shocking death of the chairman of the Council of Arconia, Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver and Mabel race to unmask her killer. Now, being the subject of a competing podcast, they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbors who think they committed the murder.”

Finally, watch episode 8 of season 2 (2×08) of the series Only Murders in the Building on StarPlus.

