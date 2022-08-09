Only Murders in the Building may have revealed the killer

The situation is getting more and more tense in the Arconia building. With the end of Only Murders in the Building season 2 imminent, the investigation into Bunny Folger’s (Jayne Houdyshell) killer is narrowing. the eighth episode, which premiered this Tuesday (9), may have revealed the villain’s identity. The audience was shocked as he is a supporting character in the plot with Selena Gomez, Martin Short and Steve Martin.

[Atenção: esse texto contém spoilers do 8º episódio, cuidado para não azedar sua semana]

During the second season, Charles (Martin), Oliver (Short) and Mabel (Selena) work frantically to unmask the killer of the chairman of Arconia’s board. In an attempt to identify the criminal, the trio prepared a glitter bomb.

According to the protagonists, glitter is one of the most complicated substances to remove from the body. But after the bomb blast, Mabel and her friends were unable to capitalize on and unmask the hooded killer.

The explosion of glitter in the sixth episode of the new season Disclosure / Hulu

The group’s luck returned after two episodes. In the eighth chapter of the second season, the character of Selena Gomez realized something that could change the investigation. After being harassed by Detective Kreps (Michael Rapaport), Mabel noticed an unusual substance around the authority’s neck: glitter.

After dealing with past traumas and complicated love interests, the trio have an extremely difficult new task. Alongside Charles and Oliver, the protagonist needs to gather evidence to bring Rapaport’s character to justice. The problem? He’s a detective.

However, with two episodes to go, the series may be tricking its audience into delivering an intense twist. In the first season, the big reveal of the mystery was saved for the end of the year. Among this and other reasons, the production was acclaimed by the public and critics.

So, after shocking audiences with the glitter reveal, the Hulu original series may be saving up an epic moment for its second season’s conclusion. And, before the end of this wave of episodes, the streaming platform has already renewed the story for its third year. So the mysteries must continue in the Arconia building.

In fact, the ninth and next episode of the series should really explore the life of Detective Kreps to give the answer to fans of the comic mystery. At the end of the second season, Alice (Cara Delevingne) is also expected to enter the center of the investigation.

The eighth episode of the second season of Only Murders in the Building is now available on Star+. The next two chapters will be released weekly, on Tuesdays. Watch the trailer below: