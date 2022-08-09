Palmeiras announce the signing of Bruno Tabata | palm trees

– It was a set of reasons that made me come to Palmeiras. When I heard about the interest, I already told Sporting that I wanted to come here. There were long days of trading. I have always made my will very clear and I am very happy that everything went well – said the reinforcement.

– It was the structure, the fact that the club always fights for titles, it was Mister Abel, who played a very important part in it all, in short, it was a set of things. Above all, Palmeiras is a giant club with an incredible history – he added.

At the age of 25, the player was at Sporting, from Portugal, and had the economic rights acquired by Verdão for about 5 million euros, an amount that will be paid in installments. The big obstacle in the negotiation was the form of payment, since the Portuguese team demanded the amount in cash.

With passages through the basic categories of América-MG and Atlético-MG, Bruno Tabata left Brazil at the age of 18, without having played an official match in the country. Even before transferring to Verdão, the player was already admired by the Football Academy.

– The structure is phenomenal. I had already come here three years ago with the Brazilian Olympic Team, but I didn’t use the entire center of excellence. Now I’m seeing it up close and I’m very happy to be arriving at such a huge club. For me, the structure is one of the main pillars for the result on the field, and Palmeiras offers the best of that for their athletes – he praised.

After breaking the contract with Galo in court, the midfielder settled with Portimonense, from Portugal, where he stayed for four and a half seasons. In all, there were 119 games, nine goals and 21 assists for the club until the interest of Sporting, one of the three giants of local football, aroused interest.

Since the end of the 2020 season at Sporting, Tabata has entered the field 52 times, scoring eight goals and providing six assists. The last season, by the way, was the best of the player for Leão, when he scored six goals.

Tabata was champion of the Toulon Tournament, in France, in 2019, with the Brazilian pre-Olympic team. It was there that the midfielder made friends with defender Murilo.

– I have known Murilo since he was very young, as he trained at Cruzeiro and I at Atlético-MG. So, we already faced each other and got to know each other. Then we met at the Seleção and he became a great friend – recalled Tabata.

– When I found out about Palmeiras’ interest, I talked a lot with him too and he gave me excellent things from here. He was a player who arrived and had a very big rise, being able to help Palmeiras in the short term, and he will be a friend to help me settle in as quickly as possible – he added.

The hiring of Tabata was an old desire of Abel Ferreira, who tried to take him to PAOK, when he was coach of the Greek team. The characteristics of the attacking midfielder have always pleased the Portuguese, who highly values ​​versatile players who play more than one role.

Bruno Tabata is a midfielder of origin, but who went on to play as a winger in Portugal. Left-handed, he prefers to play on the right side, but also plays on the left. With short dribbles, the player has strong kicks as one of the main characteristics.

