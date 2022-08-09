Palmeiras announces the hiring of Bruno Tabata, ex-Sporting; see purchase price

Palmeiras has a new reinforcement for the season. This is Bruno Tabata, a 25-year-old attacking midfielder hired from Sporting, from Portugal, who signed with the club until June 2026. The expected announcement took place this Monday night, on the club’s official social networks. He has already given his first statements in Verdão.

– It was a set of reasons that made me come to Palmeiras. When I heard about the interest, I already told Sporting that I wanted to come here. There were long days of trading. I have always made my wishes very clear and I am very happy that everything worked out. It was the structure, the fact that the club always fights for titles, it was Mister Abel, who played a very important part in it all, in short, it was a set of things. Above all, Palmeiras is a giant club with an incredible history.

The deal was closed for around 5 million euros (R$ 26.1 million at the current price) and should still have bonuses for the Portuguese club, which gave in after a long negotiation.

When it appears in the CBF’s BID (Daily Informative Bulletin), the new hire can be registered to play the Brasileirão for Verdão. In Libertadores, Bruno Tabata will only enter the field if Palmeiras progress to the semifinals.

Born in Ipatinga, Minas Gerais, the athlete started his career at Atlético-MG and arrived in Portugal in 2015, where he initially represented Portimonense. His contract with Sporting was valid until June 2025, with a release penalty of 60 million euros (R$ 317 million).

Last season, the Brazilian made 31 appearances, scored six goals and provided four assists, in addition to playing in the Champions League against Ajax (HOL), scoring once, and Manchester City (ING). He had his departure from Sporting regretted by coach Ruben Amorim.

Tabata arrives to make up for Gustavo Scarpa’s departure at the end of the year, as the midfielder will play for Nottingham Forrest, from England, and the club chose to anticipate to guarantee a replacement.