‘Pantanal’: Jove will lose control of the car and will almost be involved in a serious accident; scene airs today | come around

'Pantanal': Jove will lose control of the car and will almost be involved in a serious accident; scene airs today

It’s hard for Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) to forget Juma (Alanis Guillen). In this Monday’s chapter of Pantanal, the couple’s crisis will almost provoke a tragedy. On his way to a farm in the south of the country, to better understand a planting technique, Jove will drive at high speed and, by the end of it, will not be involved in a fatal accident.

Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will lose control of the car – Photo: Globo

Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will drive at high speed and think of Juma (Alanis Guillen) — Photo: Globo

Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will lose control of the car — Photo: Globo

While Jove drives the vehicle, in the tapera, the Velho do Rio (Osmar Prado) will realize that his grandson is trying to run away from his beloved and forget about the romance.

Old man from Rio (Osmar Prado) will feel the movement — Photo: Globo

Juma (Alanis Guillen) will be shocked by the visions — Photo: Globo

Upon hearing Juma’s voice in his head, Jove will completely lose control of the car.

Jove will accelerate and cut slow traffic… — Photo: Globo

…and almost crash into a truck — Photo: Globo

Jove (Jesuíta Barbosa) will stop the car on the side of the road and receive a call — Photo: Globo

Matilde (Mareliz Rodrigues) will let you know, over the phone, that Miriam (Liza Del Dala) is waiting for him — Photo: Globo

