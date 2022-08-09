Passion is “looking forward” to defending Feyenoord, reveals newspaper

Igor Paixão is close to being traded with Feyenoord. Photo: Publicity/Coritiba

There is a great possibility for fans of the coritiba no longer see the attacker Igor Passion on the field with the alviverde shirt. Related to the match this Monday (8), at 20h, against saintsat the Couto Pereira Stadiumit must not be used by the technician Gustavo Morínigo.

In recent days, the harassment of the Dutch from the Feyenoord by the 22-year-old player. In net amounts, there is a difference of approximately 2 million euros (R$ 10.4 million) between what the Rotterdam team offered and what the Coxa board would like to receive for Passion.

The maintenance of a percentage in a future sale, plus financial bonuses on goals achieved by Piá do Couto with the Feyenoord shirt, plus an increase in the amount initially offered by the Dutch, should seal the deal in the coming days. According to the Dutch media, the Brazilian “is eager” to defend the European club.

“Feyenoord thinks he almost has Igor Paixão. The Brazilian winger from FC Coritiba (sic) is looking forward to going to Rotterdam and Feyenoord thinks he can transfer an acceptable amount to the modest Brazilian club.” Handcuff Dagblad.

Adaptation

The thigh-white shirt 98 is the preferred name to replace the Colombian striker Luis Sinisterra23 years old, who was sold to the Leeds for 25 million pounds (29.6 million euros, or R$157.2 million). The player was one of the most beloved at Feyenoord, who sold him to replace the Brazilian little raphinhawho used to play at Leeds and moved to barcelona in this window.

“The fast and practical Passion has many possibilities, according to experts, and according to its followers it shows similarities with Luis Sinisterra’s style of play. However, Paixão will, as expected, need at least a few months to get used to it, as will Sinisterra”, added the Rotterdam daily, which sees this window as essential for a Feyenoord who wants to shine again at home and abroad. like in the 1970s.

In the current squad, Verdão has Hernán Pérez, José Hugo, Fabricio Daniel, Neílton, Pablo García and João Vítor with some similar characteristics and that can play on the side of the field, as is the case of Paixão.