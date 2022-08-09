PCC leader who escaped from prison in Paraguay is recaptured – Cities

Cities

Víctor Manuel Rosa was sentenced to 40 years for massacre in San Pedro prison where 10 were killed

By Ana Paula Chuva | 08/09/2022 12:59

Víctor at the time he was found and recaptured this Tuesday morning. (Photo: Publicity)

One of the leaders of the PCC (Primeiro Comando da Capital) sentenced to 40 years in prison for the massacre in San Pedro prison, where 10 were killed and another 12 were wounded, was recaptured this Tuesday (9). He is one of those who participated in the mass escape from the Presidio de Misiones on the Paraguay-Argentina border last Sunday (7).

Víctor Manuel Roa was found inside a property in the area of ​​Tristán Salazar 1, about 3 kilometers from the prison, the 35 prisoners escaped using makeshift rope. Local residents helped locate the fugitive.

At the time of the arrest, Roa even stated that he left the prison in front of him. With him was found the shotgun taken from the guards in the escape. About 200 police officers and 1 helicopter were deployed in the area to search for the detainees.

With Victor, the number of those recaptured reaches 29 prisoners. Bernardino Medina Meza is still on the run; the Brazilian Edilson Silva Da Cruz also convicted of the massacre in the San Pedro prison, Éver Hugo Moreira, José María Mesa, Miguel Cabrera Montero and Odilio Domínguez Marqués.

The mass escape took place around 4pm on Sunday. The prisoners held in the pavilion intended for PCC bandits surrendered the guards, took their weapons and climbed the wall with a makeshift rope.

The Ministry of Justice has already ordered the intervention of the prison and the Public Ministry will have to formulate the first accusations.

(With information from Last Minute website).