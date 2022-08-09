Petrópolis diary

Edition:

Tuesday, August 09, 2022

Cultural agenda

Suspense and Brazilian comedy in theaters in the city!



The movie Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt, Sandra Bullock and a large cast, is based on a Japanese novel written by Kotaro Isaka.

In Bullet Train, Ladybug (Brad Pitt) is an unlucky assassin, determined to do his job peacefully after too many missions go off the rails. Nearly giving up on his career, he is recruited by Maria Beetle (Sandra Bullock) to collect a suitcase on a bullet train going from Tokyo to Morioka. Fate, however, may have other plans, as Ladybug’s latest mission puts him on a collision course with lethal adversaries from around the world – all with connected but conflicting objectives.

On board are fellow assassins Kimura, Prince, Tangerine and Lemon. On the world’s fastest train – one of Japan’s Shinkansen bullet trains – Ladybug comes under threat with a bomb that will automatically explode if the train slows below 80 kilometers per hour unless a ransom is paid. And he needs to figure out how to get out.

In addition to the Bullet Train, Cinemaxx Mercado Estação also offers an option for those who enjoy a good Brazilian comedy: O Palestrante.

In the film, Guilherme (Fábio Porchat), an accountant with no prospects who has just been fired and abandoned by his fiancee, travels to Rio de Janeiro with the aim of resolving pending issues at the company that fired him. Not finding a direction in life, he is mistaken for a famous motivational speaker. In an impulse of someone who has nothing to lose, he takes the place of this Marcelo, not knowing that he is a motivational speaker hired to cheer up the employees of Denise’s (Dani Calabresa) company. Guilherme has to put everyone up, but maybe he also needs this new Marcelo to change his life, and by taking his place, he will try to find his own reason to live.

The films DC Liga dos Super Pets, Minions 2 and Thor – Amor e Trovão are still showing at Cinemaxx Petrópolis.

In the DC movie League of Super Pets, Krypto is Superman’s pet dog and also has extraordinary superpowers, but a great difficulty socializing with other animals. When Superman and the other Justice League heroes are kidnapped, Krypto must team up with a group of rescued animals living in a kennel to help him save the superheroes in trouble. Thus, Krypto teams up with Ace – the hound, PB – the pig, Merton – the turtle and Chip – the squirrel. All with the challenge of mastering their unusual and newly acquired powers, in addition to forming a beautiful friendship.

Thor: Love and Thunder is the fourth solo adventure by Thor (Chris Hemsworth), a direct sequel to Thor: Ragnarok and the 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the film, the God of Thunder embarks on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: the search for inner peace. But he is stopped by a galactic assassin known as Gorr (Christian Bale), the Butcher of the Gods, who wants the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie, Korg and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who returns as her female self, inexplicably with her magic hammer, Mjolnir, and calls herself the Mighty Thor. Together they embark on this cosmic adventure to stop the Butcher of the Gods before it’s too late. He will also enlist the help of the Guardians of the Galaxy, whom he joined at the end of Avengers: Endgame after leaving Asgard in charge of Valkyrie.

Thor: Love and Thunder arrives full of novelties still in the clothes and weapons of the characters and in the use of technology on the filming set, which allowed the actors to be more immersed in the scenes, acting against scenarios projected on panoramic screens. A tip: Don’t get out of your chair until you’ve watched the post-credits scenes that promise unmissable revelations for fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Minions 2: Origin of Gru, set in the 1970s, as Gru grows up in the suburbs, fan of a group of supervillains known as Vicious 6. He harbors a dream of becoming one of them and hatches a plan to get to be evil. enough to join the group. For that, he counts on the help of his loyal followers, the Minions. Together they exercise their skills as they build their first lair, try out their first weapons and carry out their first missions. The opportunity comes when the Vicious 6 oust their leader, the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles, and Gru participates in an interview to become the newest member of the pack. The interview doesn’t go well and Gru ends up becoming the evil group’s mortal enemy. To get out of this, Gru will rely on an unlikely source of guidance, Wild Knuckles himself, and will discover that even supervillains need a little help from their friends.

Tickets to watch the films being shown can be purchased at the Cinemaxx box office or through the Cinemaxx App, available for Android and IOS. Through it, it is still possible to purchase items from the bomboniere such as popcorn, water, soda, without leaving home. To guarantee access to exclusive promotions, register for Clube Cinemaxx. With each purchase, you still accumulate points that can be exchanged for tickets and popcorn! Important to point out that courtesies will not be accepted for the DC films League of Super Pets, Bullet Train, Minions 2, Thor: Love and Thunder and The Speaker

Service

Cinemaxx Network

Website: www.cinemaxx.com.br

ZapCinemaxx: (21) 97326-0467

Instagram: @redecinemaxx (https://www.instagram.com/redecinemaxx/)

Petrópolis

Cinemaxx Market Station

Rua Paulo Barbosa, 296 / 1st Floor

Center – Petrópolis/RJ

