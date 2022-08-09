Phase 6: What are Marvel’s eight secret projects?

Marvel has already become an expert within the film industry. Since 2008, the studio has been building a superhero universe with dozens of simultaneous stories. After revealing the titles of the next wave of movies at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Kevin Feige also gave more details about Phase 6. However, as a good Hollywood executive, the company president did not announce what all 11 projects will be. and left fans anxious and thoughtful.

Marvel President Kevin Feige surprised the audience and presented the superhero company’s plan for 2024 and 2025. But during Comic-Con, “Zé Cap” announced only three movies —Avengers: Kang Dynasty and Secret Wars, plus Fantastic Four.

As such, Phase 6 still has eight secret projects. And, according to rumors, the next announcements should happen at D23 in September. Therefore, the Tangerine prepared a list with the possible productions of this stage of Marvel to calm the spirits of the fans… Or make them even more excited!

deadpool 3

Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool 2 (2018) Disclosure/Twentieth Century Studios

Phase 6 of the MCU (Marvel Cinematic Universe) has everything to be the best of the studio. With the introduction of the Fantastic Four and the adaptation of the iconic Secret Wars arc, Feige needs to present a light plot between the more intense productions. And who better than Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds) to fulfill that role?

The studio has already confirmed the sequel to the saga within the Marvel universe. And, in keeping with the anti-hero essence, the third film will also be 18+. Deadpool 3 should make fun of the heroes of the MCU, have a connection with Blade and even set the stage for Secret Wars. After all, the biggest crossover in theaters needs to have the Talkative Expendables.

eternals 2

Lauren Ridloff and Barry Keoghan in the film directed by Chloé Zhao Disclosure / Marvel Studios

During Phase 4, the Eternals arrived in the Avengers cinematic universe to expand on Marvel’s mythology. But Earth’s first superheroes only had their origin stories aired. Therefore, the new stage of the MCU must continue the group’s journey in the galaxy.

Prior to Marvel’s official announcement, Pip’s interpreter Patton Oswalt confirmed Eternals 2 with Chloé Zhao at the helm. The character is expected to return with Starfox (Harry Styles) in the heroes’ next adventures. A possible crossover between the heroes and the Guardians of the Galaxy or even the Avengers would be epic.

Doctor Fate

Julian McMahon in a scene from Fantastic Four and the Silver Surfer (2007) Disclosure/Twentieth Century Studios

Secret Wars could be the biggest movie in MCU history. In the comics, there are two different arcs over the plot. The latest has Doctor Doom at the center of Marvel’s ambitious comic book crossover. And because of that, the villain’s solo film debut would be the right move for Feige to tell the story in the most grandiose way possible.

So far, Marvel hasn’t released a plot from a villain’s point of view. Thunderbolts will change that, but the movie will be about a group of characters and will feature anti-heroes. If the studio produces a feature starring Doctor Doom, Avengers 6 will have a bigger villain than Thanos (Josh Brolin) and Kang (Jonathan Majors).

Midnight Sounds

Nicolas Cage in the movie Ghost Rider (2007) Disclosure / Sony Pictures

Much like Doctor Doom, Thunderbolts could help pave the way for another movie. In comic books, a group of antiheroes captivated the public’s attention. And, surreptitiously, they can be introduced into the Avengers universe.

The Midnight Sons are a team of characters who fight against Marvel’s dark entities such as Lilith, the mother of all demons. In the comics, the group has already had the presence of Ghost Rider, Morbius and some acquaintances of the MCU, such as Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), in addition to Blade (Mahershala Ali) – who will make his debut official in November 2, 2023.

War of Arms

Dominique Thorne in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

In the comics, War of Arms takes place after Tony Stark’s worst nightmare comes true. The technology he used to create Iron Man will end up in the hands of villains. This plot will be adapted for Disney+ with some changes, starting with the protagonist.

On account of Avengers: Endgame (2019), the star of the series will be Stark’s best friend, James Rhodes (Don Cheadle), better known as War Machine. The military needs to save the world from Iron Man’s technology. But he must not be alone. With the introduction of Riri Williams (Dominique Thorne) in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Disney+ production can count on the presence of the Iron Heart star.

X-Men spin-off

Kodi Smit-McPhee in the movie X-Men: Apocalypse (2016) Disclosure/Twentieth Century Studios

The introduction of the X-Men has already been confirmed in the MCU. However, The Mutants does not yet have a release date. So, to get fans more excited about the heroes’ presentation, Marvel can tell the story of a mutant on Disney+ before the group’s movie is released.

The presentation of the X-Men needs to bring a freshness to the audience. Over the past 22 years, fans have watched different mutant stories in theaters. And, even so, the productions did not explore emblematic characters of this world. In a possible streaming series, Feige could introduce the hero Nightcrawler without Professor Xavier and his students. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a post-credits scene with the introduction of Mystique or even Magneto?

Scarlet Witch

Elizabeth Olsen in Doctor Strange 2 Disclosure / Marvel Studios

Marvel has on its hands a situation similar to one it has lived through in the past. After the success of Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) in the Avengers plots, the studio decided to produce a solo film about the heroine after her death. Now, Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) is experiencing a similar moment.

After Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, fans don’t know what Wanda Maximoff’s future in the MCU will be. In fact, the public has no idea if she is alive. But, before an event as emblematic as Secret Wars, the character deserves a solo film. And, on account of the Darkhold, perhaps her fate is intertwined with Blade and the Midnight Sons…

moon knight 2

Oscar Isaac in the Moon Knight series Disclosure / Disney+

Rumors for the second season of Moon Knight are getting stronger and stronger. On his social network, the director of the Disney+ original series, Mohamed Diab, brought hope to fans. Alongside the protagonist Oscar Isaac, the duo asks: “Why else would we be in Cairo?”.

In the first season, the recordings took place in Hungary and Jordan to simulate the environment of Egypt. The series was important to the MCU with the introduction of a mythology of the African country, which may reverberate in Black Panther 2 and in the upcoming superhero productions.