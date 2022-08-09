‘Photo trap’ captures a family of jaguars exchanging affection in the Pantanal of MS; watch video | Mato Grosso do Sul

A monitoring camera placed to observe and analyze the behavior of animals, caught a family of jaguars exchanging affection, in the Pantanal of Mato Grosso do Sul. In the images, it is possible to see the puppies, Faísca and Canela, approaching their mother, named Pirilampa. See the video above.

This “exchange of cuddles” was released this Monday (8) on the social networks of the Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) Onçafari. The scene was recorded at the Caiman Ecological Refuge, in Miranda (MS), 202 km from Campo Grande.

1 of 3 “Cute moment” is not common in adult life, as the expert says — Photo: Hotel Caiman/Social networks “Cute moment” is not common in adult life, as the expert says — Photo: Hotel Caiman/Social networks

Despite the moment of relaxation between the mother and the cubs in childhood, the biologist and tour guide, Bruno Sartori Reis, emphasizes that from adulthood on, the relationship is different.

“It is common to see them meeting, interacting, but saying that they live together is something a little stronger, because often these encounters are even aggressive, in carcasses or even in a territorial dispute”, he says.

Although the puppies have the habit of accompanying their mother until they reach adulthood, in MS there is already a case in which the mother abandoned the pup, at only eight months old.

2 of 3 Jaguar has been surviving on its own for two months. — Photo: ArquivoPessoal/FabioPaschoal Jaguar has been surviving on its own for two months. — Photo: ArquivoPessoal/FabioPaschoal

The case happened between the mother Ferinha and the cub Leventina, who had to learn to survive alone, in the Pantanal, in the region of Miranda (MS). O g1 spoke with the biologist and Onçafari guide, Bruno Sartori Reis, who closely follows the unfolding of this story and explained the animal’s behavior.

The biologist reports that May 18 was the last time the jaguars were seen together. However, he points out that almost 20 days have passed and they have not seen Ferinha and Leventina again together. “We came to think that Leventina had died. Until one day we saw her drinking water from a pond, super skinny, alone, as if she had lost it”, he recalls.

The NGO team began to observe the behavior of the jaguars, until one day they saw Ferinha and Leventina meeting in front of a dead animal carcass. “Ferinha was super aggressive with Leventina, pulling the carcass away, showing a lot of teeth at her, growling, and on that day we hit the hammer that it had been abandonment, there was none of that mismatch”, reports Bruno.

3 of 3 Leventina is the granddaughter of Fera, the first jaguar to be successfully reintroduced to the Pantanal. — Photo: ArquivoPersoal/BrunoSartoriReis Leventina is the granddaughter of Fera, the first jaguar to be successfully reintroduced to the Pantanal. — Photo: ArquivoPersoal/BrunoSartoriReis

The biologist also explains that it is common for cats and other species to abandon their cubs when they realize that they are not developing as they should. “The female will not be taking care of a cub that will not survive”, he adds.

He comments that even with animals in captivity this type of behavior is seen. “We try to return the puppy to the mother and it is very common for the mother to continue rejecting it and after a few days, weeks, the puppy dies and we, at the time of performing the necropsy, discover that the puppy had some malformation. of organ, some bone problem, that the mother really noticed before”, explains Bruno.