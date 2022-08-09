Pix Trucker starts being paid this Tuesday

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

Revealed the list of those who need to update CadÚnico

This Tuesday (9), the transfers of the Emergency Benefit to Autonomous Cargo Carriers (BEm Trucker), better known as Pix Trucker, begin. Thus, the deposit will be made in the digital social savings account that can be accessed through the Caixa Tem app.

Therefore, the payment of Pix Caminhoneiro will take place until December 31, 2022, divided into six installments in the amount of BRL 1,000, “observing the global resource limit of BRL 5.4 billion”, according to the Ministry of Health. of Work and Welfare (MTP), which administers the benefit.

Thus, in this month of August, professionals are being awarded two installments of R$ 2 thousand at once, which correspond to the months of July and August.

According to the Ministry of Infrastructure, it will not be necessary to account for the benefit received. Thus, the benefited truck drivers will not need to prove that they are using the amount to pay for diesel. In short, professionals will be able to use the money as they wish.

box has

Thus, through Caixa Tem (available for Android and iOS) it is possible to use the virtual debit card, pay slips or bills and use the QR code to pay for purchases in supermarkets, bakeries, pharmacies and other establishments.

In addition, it is possible to transfer the amount to any bank for free, or even withdraw the money in cash at Caixa’s self-service terminals and lottery houses, using the code generated by the application.

Pix Trucker Calendar – August

Therefore, in all, 6 installments of R$ 1 thousand will be transferred to truck drivers, ending in December.

Does debt over 5 years not need to be paid?

Portion Payday 1st installment august 9 2nd installment august 9 3rd installment September 24 4th installment October, 22 5th installment November 26th 6th installment December 17th Source: Ministry of Labor and Welfare

MEI Truck Driver is also entitled

As long as they have registered by May 31, 2022, MEI Caminhoneiro will also be able, as an autonomous cargo carrier registered with the RNTRC, to receive the Pix Caminhoneiro.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Instagram and Twitch. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Aleksandar Malivuk / Shutterstock.com