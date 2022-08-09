Player Creates QR Code Scanner to Buy Weapons and Utilities in CS:GO | DRAFT5

Despite the invention, the player warns that the project can be considered macro
per Lucas Gerardi / Aug 08, 2022
Efficiency and speed are some factors that help a lot within competitive games to gain an advantage. Inside Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO)a player took the factors very seriously and created a QR Code scanner to buy weapons and utilities in-game “faster”.
“I initially did this so the scanner would interact with the buy menu and buy weapons that way, literally pressing “b 1 4 2 5” keys. But, if you already have the weapon, it just doesn’t buy it and doesn’t go back to previous options, so you might end up buying the wrong thing.“, commented the user LordOfTheRingSting.
However, although the first attempt did not work out very well, the player commented on how he proceeded to make the project work. “Then I changed it so that the keys would assign bindings dynamically the same way as the GUI (I already had the table) and manually resetting between each purchase so there was no chance of double purchase.”
Despite the invention, the user warns players in the publication that the project can be seen as a macro – which is prohibited in the CS:GO. He then says he will make his spreadsheet that generates the QT codes available to users.
Check out how the project works:
