Ponte Preta vs Vasco: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series b

Macaca added four of the last six points played. Operário won by 3 to 0, at Majestoso, and was drawn 1 to 1 with CRB, at Rei Pelé. With the results, he reached 26 points and opened six away to the relegation zone. The team is in 13th place.

Still without losing under the command of interim Emílio Faro, Vasco is looking for a new victory after the draw at home in the last round. Six points ahead of sixth-placed Londrina, the objective of the Rio de Janeiro team is to increase the fat in the G-4 and keep on top of the first places.

Streaming: Premiere, for all Brazil, with narration by Jader Rocha and comments by Ana Thaís Matos, Pedrinho and Sandro Meira Ricci.

Real time: at the gewith exclusive videos (CLICK HERE to follow).

Ponte Preta – coach: Hélio dos Anjos

With no shortages due to suspension and with the medical department less congested, coach Hélio dos Anjos can repeat the lineup of the last two matches. But there are some doubts. Recovered from a muscle injury, striker Lucca, the team’s top scorer this season, disputes a spot with Nicolas. The Everton midfielder, who debuted in the last round, entering the second half in a draw with CRB, also has chances to appear among the holders.

Likely lineup: Caique France; Igor Formiga, Mateus Silva, Fábio Sanches and Artur; Felipe Amaral, Léo Naldi; Wallisson, Elvis and Fessin (Everton); Nicolas (Luca).

Who is out: Ramon (surgery to repair muscle damage); Ribamar and Fabinho (recovery from knee surgery); Léo Santos, Moisés Ribeiro and Luiz Fernando (physical transition).

hanging: Caique França, Fábio Sanches, Fraga, Fessin and Hélio dos Anjos (technician).

Vasco – coach: Emílio Faro

Vasco listed all four newly announced reinforcements for the match against Ponte Preta: full-backs Matheus Ribeiro and Paulo Victor and forwards Bruno Tubarão and Fábio Gomes. On the other hand, the team will not be able to count on Yuri Lara, Nenê and Palacios, who are suspended. The main question is how Emílio Faro will set up the midfield for this game.

Likely lineup: Thiago Rodrigues, Léo Matos, Quintero, Anderson Conceição, Edimar, Andrey Santos, Matheus Barbosa (Zé Gabriel), Marlon Gomes (Alex Teixeira), Pec, Figueiredo and Raniel.

Who is out: Ulisses, Gabriel Dias and Riquelme (injured); Yuri Lara, Palácios and Nenê (suspended).

hanging: Quintero and Matheus Barbosa.

