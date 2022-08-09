Professions that Brazilians are still looking for and will be extinct in 20 years

The well-known phenomenon of machines replacing humans that began two centuries ago, continues to this day. The 21st century has become the period in which human labor has been most dispensed with.

Functions focused on the culture of information or analysis are gaining space, while some services can be saved with the justification of humanization in care.

According to a survey carried out by the University of Oxford, in England, 58.1% of jobs in Brazil could end in 10 or 20 years.

Robots and other digital resources generate productivity and less business risks, resulting in mass layoffs, in addition to a posture that tries to promote the search for technological innovations, seeking to foster the economy.

Discover the professions that are most threatened in the job market and those that are unlikely to be extinct

Those who deal directly with human conflicts are less likely to lose their positions. However, most depend on specialized training, requiring a new model that rethinks the relocation of dismissed employees in other sectors. Factor that depends on the socioeconomic condition of each country.

Professionals who will hardly lose demand in the professional market



Dietitians and nutritionists – 0.4%

Hotel managers – 0.4%

Specialists in pedagogical methods – 0.4%

Specialist doctors – 0.4%

General doctors – 0.4%

Speech therapists and speech therapists – 0.5%

Managers of social welfare services – 0.7%

Psychologists – 0.7%

Education service directors – 0.7%

Unlike the replacement of technology that the worker had to adapt to, such as the typist studying to be a typist, with robotics and artificial intelligence, the professionals themselves are replaced by technological tools. Anyone who performs manual and methodical tasks is at risk of losing their job quickly.

Professionals who may be dismissed by the substitution of resources