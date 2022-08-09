Pusks? 12-year-old boy wears three hats and scores in MG: ‘Dream’

photo: personal archive Goal scorer, Davi Luca is inspired by Neymar and Ronaldo Fenmeno to turn professional A 12-year-old boy went viral on social media after hatting three opponents and scoring a goal in a game played by Esporte Clube Unio, from Bela Vista de Minas, in the Comercial de Nova Era field. The video was released by the page In General this Monday (8) and took national proportions.

The goal was scored by Davi Luiz Gomes in a game of the Sub-12 Regional Cup, played on Sunday, by Esporte Clube Unio. In the throw, he receives the ball after a full-back charged on the left wing, dominates from the chest, gives three hats without letting the ball fall and finishes in a volley without jumping, between the goalkeeper and the right post. Look!

in contact with the supersportsthe boy commented on the repercussion on social media, said he thought it was a “normal” move at the moment and talked about his dream of becoming a professional player.

“At the time, when I gave the first hat, I already thought about the other one, the other one came, tangling everything up. I didn’t know it was being recorded, I was rooting for it. It was the mother of a colleague of mine who recorded it. I thought it was a normal goal , but after I saw it, I said, ‘now go’. I have the dream of being a player, in search of reaching the top”, celebrated the boy.

Despite the goal, Unio drew 2-2 with Comercial. Davi plays for the Bela Vista team only on weekends. As he lives in Rio Piracicaba, he works daily for Beira-Rio.

Family support along the way

photo: personal archive Davi receives constant support from his family in his quest to fulfill his dream of being a professional footballer. David’s mother, Isidia Rosana Gomes says that the record is still sinking in. She says she had no idea of ​​the scale of the repercussion and comments on her son’s passion for the sport.

“We’re always following up, me or the father, sometimes our friend’s mother when we can’t. Sometimes he goes up to the field, on a bicycle. My husband doesn’t have Saturdays, he just goes with Davi to training, play. Since I was little, I had the ball, it even grew up. My things at home started to be broken, and I said, ‘you have to take this boy to the field, there’s no space here'”, he said.

Isidia reveals that Davi dreams of becoming a professional, and the boy prays for it every day. She also celebrates the repercussions of the move and leaves the future in God’s hands.

“We started to take him, and the passion only increased. His dream, prayer every night. His request to become a professional player. We are very happy, and we are on the ground. better way. If it has to be, be”, celebrates Isidia.