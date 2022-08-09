Remo’s season could end on Saturday in case of failure in the Brazilian Series C | rowing

Remo will have a very tense week before the last round of the first phase of the Campeonato Brasileiro Série C. The team fights for the classification for the quadrangular, but will have the difficult mission to beat Botafogo-SP next Saturday, the 13th, in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo.

To make the mood even heavier, the Lion can have the season ended in case of failure at the end of the week. The Copa Verde, another competition scheduled in the Azulino calendar, has not yet been confirmed by the CBF.

The competitions board of the entity that commands Brazilian football is still analyzing the situation of the regional tournament for this year, since the national championships will be closed before the World Cup, scheduled for the end of November.

2 of 2 Remo is the current champion of the Copa Verde — Photo: Fernando Torres/agif Remo is the current champion of the Copa Verde — Photo: Fernando Torres/agif

Remo is in 8th place in Serie C, with 26 points. It’s the same score as Aparecidense and Vitória, but Leão gets the better in the third tiebreaker – goals scored. To advance, the Azulino team needs to win in the last round and hope that these two teams do not win with a higher goal margin than the Pará team.

Understand the situation of Remo!

The entire 19th round of Série C will be played on Saturday, the 13th, simultaneously at 5 pm. The match between Remo and Botafogo-SP will be at Santa Cruz Stadium, in Ribeirão Preto (SP). ge broadcasts the main bids in real time.