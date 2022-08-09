Revenue makes auction with iPhones from R$ 500; has Xiaomi on the list

It started on the morning of this Tuesday, 9, the newest Federal Revenue auction with seized products. The auction held by the inspection body brings offers of iPhones from R$ 500, in addition to lots with several cell phones, including the brand Xiaomi.

But it doesn’t end there. There are other products available for bidding, such as a Washing machine with an initial price of R$ 390. Those interested in purchasing some of the items can place a bid until August 23, 2023. Offers are open to individuals and companies.

product prices

The Apple device with an initial bid price of BRL 500 is the iPhone 8, available in lots 311, 312, 313 and 314. of BRL 1.8 thousand.

When it comes to Xiaomi cell phones, the values ​​can be a little higher, but with models being offered for less than R$ 2 thousand. In the case of package 270, for example, the five Redmi Note 8 model is included, with an initial bid of R$ 1 thousand, and in lot 274 the Redmi 9, Note 8 and Note 9 models can be found, with a bid from BRL 1.5 thousand.

According to the notice, the lots are available for withdrawal in a total of 7 cities. They are: Campo Grande, Ponta Porã, Corumbá, Mundo Novo (MS), Cuiabá (MT), Palmas (TO) and Goiânia (GO).

How to participate in the Federal Revenue Auction?

Those interested in participating in the auction can be individuals or legal entities. The process can be a little complicated and requires the following steps: