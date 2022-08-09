Ricciardo asks McLaren to leave the team; see figures

Load audio player

In the midst of negotiations between McLaren and Oscar Piastri for the 2023 season of formula 1, Daniel Ricciardo requires a ‘heavy’ from the British team to leave the Woking team at the end of the 2022 championship.

according to RacingNews365, the Australian’s representatives want US$ 21 million (about R$ 107 million, in this Tuesday’s conversion) to accept the contractual termination. McLaren wants to end the relationship with the veteran precisely to hire Piastri, a compatriot of Ricciardo.

The editor recommends:

The ex-Red Bull driver has a contract with McLaren until the end of 2023, but team CEO Zak Brown is in talks with 21-year-old Piastri to have him as a new teammate for Britain’s Lando Norris, as Ricciardo does not has been meeting expectations.

According to the publication, the aforementioned values ​​correspond to the initial round of negotiations between McLaren and Ricciardo’s representatives. Also according to the website, the Woking team plans to secure a place for the Australian on the 2023 grid, even to be able to bargain with the driver.

The idea is to use this to lower the amount demanded by Ricciardo and then get back what the Australian might get in a possible deal with another team. One of the listed companies, at the moment, is precisely Alpine, in which Piastri has denied a seat for 2023.

A return of Ricciardo to the old Renault – for which the Australian raced in 2019 and 2020 – would be budgeted, according to the publication, in the region of US$ 10 million. This amount, therefore, would have to be returned to McLaren by the veteran, who would have even offered himself to Alpine.

FOLLOW OUR FREE PODCAST: