Rugby player almost dies after catching fiancee with colleague

Michael Lichaa, an Australian rugby player, caught his fiancee having sex with a teammate. Photo: (Tony Feder/Getty Images)

A rugby player nearly died in Australia after catching his fiancee having sex with a teammate. Michael Lichaa, disgusted at having seen Kara Childerhouse with Adam Elliott, who also plays for the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, punched a glass window and lost more than two liters of blood, according to information published by the New York Post.

The betrayed player, in the last week, was acquitted by the Justice of the accusations of domestic violence made by his ex-partner. Because Kara refused to appear in court and testify against Michael Lichaa, the case was dropped. The player had been accused of violence after catching the ‘new couple’ having sex in his house and, drunk, punching the window. Neighbors then called the police, who went to the scene and classified the scene seen as “a party of blood”.

After being acquitted, Michael gave an interview saying he was relieved and that he seeks to move on: “I couldn’t get the image of my fiancée performing oral sex on my best friend out of my head. I just want to leave everything behind now and move on with my life. and have happy days ahead”.

Adam Elliot, in court testimony, stated that, on the day of the act, he had been drinking for more than 12 consecutive hours, but denied that Michael Lichaa had assaulted Kara Childerhouse, who, because she was pregnant, chose not to participate in the process anymore to avoid further stresses that could harm, in some way, your pregnancy and generate some consequence.