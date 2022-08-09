Russia criticizes Ukraine for request against Russian travel: ‘Capricho’

The Kremlin on Tuesday played down Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s call for a ban on travel to the West for all Russians as unreasonable, saying Europe would have to decide whether it wanted to pay the bills for Zelensky’s “whims” .

In an interview with The Washington Post, Zelensky urged Western leaders to stop allowing Russians to travel to their countries as punishment for Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to send troops to Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said there was no chance the Russians could be isolated from the rest of the world, and questioned whether Europe should continue to support Zelensky.

“The irrationality of his thinking in this case is off the scale,” Peskov said on a conference call with reporters.

“This can only be viewed in an extremely negative light. Any attempt to isolate Russia or the Russians is a process that has no prospects.”

Sooner or later Europe “will start to wonder whether Zelensky is doing everything right, and whether its citizens should pay for his whims,” ​​Peskov added.

Zelensky said, according to the paper, that Russians should be forced “to live in their own world until they change their philosophy.”

“Whatever kind of Russian… make them go to Russia,” Zelensky said, according to the publication.

“They will say: ‘This (war) has nothing to do with us.’ The entire population cannot be held accountable, can they? Yes, they can. aren’t yelling at him,” he said.