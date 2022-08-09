Salami or Star? Scientist generates outrage by posting photo on social media

the french scientist Etienne Klein generated confusion and outrage on social media after he tricked netizens with a photo he claimed was of a famous star close to the Sunbut that it was actually a slice of salami.

In the image published on Twitter, the head of research at the French Atomic Energy Commission wanted to deceive followers with what could be a reddish planet with white and orange clouds. The record, according to him, was supposedly taken by the James Webb space telescope, considered the most powerful in the world.

“Image of Proxima Centauri, the closest star to the Sun, located 4.2 light-years from us. It was taken by the James Webb Space Telescope. This level of detail… A new world is revealed daily,” wrote Etienne Klein. However, the joke resonated even before the scientist denied it.

Photo of Proxima du Centaure, l’étoile la plus proche du Soleil, located at 4,2 année-lumière de nous.

Elle a été prize par le JWST.

Ce niveau de détails… Un nouveau monde se dévoile jour après jour. pic.twitter.com/88UBbHDQ7Z — Etienne KLEIN (@EtienneKlein) July 31, 2022

After reverberating on the internet and receiving some criticism, Etienne Klein made other posts to apologize. In an interview with the French newspaper Le Pointthe scientist explained that his intention with the “joke” was to question the information released by experts on social networks.

“In light of certain comments, I feel compelled to specify that this tweet showing an alleged image of Proxima Centauri was a joke. Let us learn to be careful with arguments from authority as much as with the spontaneous eloquence of certain images,” he stated.