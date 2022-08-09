Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: where to watch and what to expect from the event

Tomorrow, Wednesday (10), a new edition of the Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung’s event to announce several products that reach the world market in the coming months. However, with so much expectation and so many technologies to be announced, the TecMundo created a short guide of what to expect from the show and where to watch it.

Where to watch Galaxy Unpacked?

The new edition of Unpacked will be held in the morning, the from 9:45 am (Brasilia time) and will be available live on YouTube. Just hit the link and watch when you start.

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Possibly the big star of the show will be the Galaxy Z Fold 4, the South Korean company’s new foldable smartphone, which has been dropping hints about its official announcement in recent weeks. The cell phone, however, has already had a good part of its specifications leaked on the internet, including the complete technical sheet.

WinFuture/play

We can expect a smartphone with a processor Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1, options of up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage. Screens must be 7.6 inches (internal) with 2x AMOLED panel, 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10 support, and 6.2″ (external).

The phone is expected to have a triple set of cameras on the back, with a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens and 10MP telephoto. On the front, there are two cameras under the screen, a 10 MP (external) and a 4 MP (internal).

One of the highlights is on account of the batterywhich now has 4,000 mAh and 15W wireless charging or up to 25W wired charging.

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Fold 4’s brother, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 is another collapsible that should appear in Unpacked. The device should hit the market with four color variations, as shown in the image below. The design also does not seem to undergo major changes by Samsung, betting on slight corrections to the hinges, for example.

WinFuture/play

The 2x AMOLED screen is of the type Infinity Flex with 6.7 inches, operating at a resolution of 2640 x 1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The external screen is 2.1 inches, also with AMOLED panel, but lower resolution (512 x 260p). As for the cameras, both the main and the ultrawide sensor should have 12 MP, while the front camera is 10 MP for selfies.

Internally, the device is another one that comes with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, in addition to 8 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal space. According to the leaks, the battery should be 3,700 mAh, supporting 25W wired and 15W wireless charging.

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (black) and Galaxy Watch 5 (blue)Source: Evan Blass (via 91Mobiles)/play

O Galaxy Watch 5 should continue betting on the same design as the previous device in the line, according to recently leaked images. In total, we will have two wearables in the lineup: the Galaxy Watch 5 and the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. The regular version of the device is a direct evolution of the Watch 4, and will work via Bluetooth or LTE connections, offering the user two sizes and many color options.

The most advanced model, the Pro, will come in versions with or without LTE, but in one size and only available in black and gray. Some speculations still point out that the watch must have titanium construction and sapphire glass.

The interface is on account of One UI Watch 4.5, based on Google’s Wear OS 3.5 operating system. More accessibility options are speculated to be added, such as a new QWERTY keyboard, dual-SIM support, touch pressure regulation, color calibration and more.

The battery is one of the main novelties of the watch, which can have a capacity of 572 mAh, a almost 60% increase compared to the predecessor. The wearable is likely to withstand up to three days of use on a single charge.

Galaxy Buds Pro 2

Sam Mobile/play

Just like the move from Galaxy Watch 4 to 5 shouldn’t have too many design changes, so does the Glaxy Buds Pro 2. The case, however, will be protected with IPX7 certification, and the accessory will be available in white, graphite and purple, the same for the Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 4.

The phone has suffered substantial leaks in recent days, indicating that the gadget will have strong Active noise cancellation improvements (ANC), plus 10mm drivers and network compatibility Bluetooth 5.3.

The battery seems to be one of the strengths of the phone, which should have an autonomy of 8 hours on a single charge. With the case, it should be possible to get it in about 30 hours away from power outlets.

Android 13 with One UI 5.0

the interface One UI 5.0, based on Android 13, has already started to be released for some users (beta) of the Galaxy S22 last Friday (5). The trend is that after the event, more people receive the expected update.

In Unpacked, Samsung should comment more on the possibilities of accessibility, customization and the like, but it is already possible to get a sense of which cell phones will be covered by the update.

So, were you excited? Unpacked will certainly be a full plate for those who like technology, and the TecMundo will provide full coverage of the event on the website and social media.