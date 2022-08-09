Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4: Leak reveals all about the foldable

Samsung is expected to launch its next generation of foldable cell phones next Wednesday (10) during the Galaxy Unpacked event. One of the launches scheduled for the date, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G had the technical sheet leaked this Monday (8), revealing important details about the device.

The successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 3, which will go on pre-sale right after the presentation, will bring a series of changes compared to the current generation, becoming one of the main bets of the South Korean giant to improve performance in the premium phone segment. . Check the main details.

design

According to WinFutureresponsible for the leak, the Galaxy look Z Fold 4 it is similar to the old model, for the most part. However, there are some minor differences, such as a discreet hinge, a slimmed frame and a wider body. The smartphone will come with IPX8 certificationproviding protection against water.

Screen

At Z Fold 4 screens will keep the same sizes as the current generation, with 7.6 inches on the internal display and 6.2 inches on the outside, but there are changes in other aspects. The largest panel will have an aspect ratio of 21.6:18 and a resolution of 2176 x 1812 pixels, while the smallest will come with a 23.1:9 aspect ratio and a resolution of 2316 x 904 pixels.

2x Dynamic AMOLED type, both screens have 120Hz refresh rate and support HDR10+, in addition to providing greater resistance to drops.

New Galaxy Z Fold 4.Source: WinFuture/Reproduction

hardware and software

With greater processing power, the Samsung’s new foldable will be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip 4nm and up to 3.2GHz, combined with 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. In some countries, there will be a version with 1 TB of space available.

The operating system will be android 12 with the latest version of One UI, with improved multitasking functions.

cameras

According to the publication, the phone comes with three lenses on the rear set, including a 50MP main sensor with optical stabilization (OIS), a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera. In front, there are two cameras under the screenone of 10 MP (external) and another of 4 MP (internal).

There are three cameras on the back of the Z Fold 4.Source: WinFuture/Reproduction

Drums

Keeping the same capacity as the previous version, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 battery will have 4,400 mAh, but with greater autonomy, thanks to the improvements provided by the processor. Fast wired charging will be 25W and wireless 15W.

prices

As per the publication, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 price will be 1,799 euros for the 256 GB version, equivalent to R$9,300 at the daily rate, excluding taxes and fees, and 1,899 euros (R$9,900) for the 512 GB variant. The 1 TB model has not been priced.

The foldable will have improvements in multitasking mode.Source: WinFuture/Reproduction

Specifications