Santander offers job vacancies nationwide

Want to work at one of the biggest banks in the world? This could be your chance, as Santander offers job openings across the country. There are chances for cities in the states of São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Piauí, Santa Catarina, Paraná, Ceará, Rio Grande do Norte, Rio Grande do Sul, Bahia, Tocantins, Paraíba, Mato Grosso do South and Federal District. Part of the vacancies are intended for other companies in the group, such as the insurance broker, Aymoré, F1rst, SANB and Esfera Fidelidade SA

There are opportunities for several areas, such as technology, marketing, sales, operations, infrastructure, risk credit and management, in effective positions, of young apprentice and internship. Among the vacancies available, the positions of Business and Services Manager, Technical Information Analyst, Senior Analyst, BRA Agente Prospera, Digital Business Analyst, Planning Analyst, Quality Analyst, IT Specialist Engineer, Business Relationship Manager, Products, UX Team Leader, Credit Risk Analyst, Sales and Data Engineer.

Requirements vary depending on the position desired, but most require previous experience. Furthermore, sot skills such as ease of working in the field, good interpersonal skills, entrepreneurial profile and focused on surpassing results and the ability to work in a team are considered important differentials.

The bank of Spanish origin highlights offers affirmative vacancies, such as people with some type of disability.

How to compete?

Those interested in applying for any of the vacancies offered should access the Santander careers page to check the complete list of available positions and participate in the selection process.

On the page, it is possible to obtain more information about the requirements and scope of action, as well as select the country or city of interest; the type of contract; and area of ​​activity. Click here to access.