São Paulo for children – Shoo, discouragement! Novo Anhangabaú offers more than 250 free physical activities in August

Strengthening the process of revitalization of the historic center of São Paulo, the New Anhangabaú has become a multicultural space that is increasingly leading people to change their relationship with urban space and get closer to this region of the city.

Altogether, there are several options for activities ranging from dancing to fights like capoeira and muay thai, or alternatives for the more relaxed ones like tai chi chuan, throughout the month of August.

Stay tuned for the schedule, there’s cinema too!

Monday I start

Running: running classes with specialized instructors, who accompany the public in the sport

From 4pm to 5pm | Deck Room – Free Space

Tai Chi Chuan: classes of ancient Chinese martial art. Participants are invited to perform a set of movements, always accompanied by the watchful eye of one of our expert instructors.

From 4pm to 5pm | Ramos de Azevedo Square

Fitness: Functional training classes in an open-air setting in the city center. Participants perform pre-defined series of exercises, in addition to strengthening the muscles of the entire body.

From 6pm to 7pm | Deck Room – Free Space

capoeira: classes in capoeira, an African martial art that has become a tradition in Brazil.

From 8pm to 9pm | Stage Tea – Land of All

Muay Thai: Participants will be able to learn and/or practice Thai sport techniques, strengthening muscles, conditioning and activating non-everyday motor skills.

From 9pm to 10pm | Stage Tea – Land of All

Skate Tuesdays

Introduction to Skateboarding: space dedicated to new skaters looking to improve their techniques and maneuvers

From 5 pm to 7 pm | Skate / Skate Park

Cine Anhangá Independent Session: audiovisual space dedicated to productions in Skate, Urban Sports and behavior, focusing on content produced by users of Novo Anhangabaú.

From 7pm to 9pm | Cine Anhangá – Free Space

Wednesdays of Respect

Women at Skate Park: Wednesday’s Skate Park is a space dedicated to female skaters who seek to improve their techniques and maneuvers in different obstacles.

From 6pm to 7pm | Skate / Skate Park

Valley Playlist: An hour of iconic songs from the biggest divas and pop hits to warm up and prepare your body for the day’s classes.

From 4pm to 5pm | Stage Tea – Land of All

Cine Anhangá: Sessão Esquenta 30° Mix Brasil: Festival Mix Brasil will hold – in November – its 30th edition and, to warm up this celebration, we have prepared a special program for Cine Anhangá with long and

award-winning shorts, hits from the Show do Gongo and debates on LGBTQIA+ cultural production.

From 7pm to 9pm | Cine Anhangá – Free Space

The Fifth Dances

little step: the passinho classes will be conducted by a professional experienced in the methodology, offering users a moment of relaxation, technique and learning.

From 4pm to 5pm | Deck Room – Free Space

Dance For All (Samba Rock): in this class, Groove 011 brings the participants two main things: dancing, having fun and getting to know more about the samba rock culture.

From 7pm to 9pm | Stage Tea – Land of All

Show Samba Rock: after the Samba Rock classes at Dança para todos, participants will be able to practice everything they have learned in a Samba Rock show specially prepared to test their knowledge and liven up the

night.

From 9pm to 10pm | Stage Tea – Land of All

Friday roll

Skates for beginners: dynamic and challenging class for all ages to enjoy skating at Novo Anhangabaú, with instruction from specialized teachers.

From 4pm to 6pm | Deck Room – Free Space

Skate Circuit: space dedicated to skaters in Novo Anhangabaú, where users will be able to find small obstacles common to the practice of the sport, in addition to the accompaniment of an instructor

specialized in the subject.

From 6pm to 9pm | Zone 2 / Deck Room

Saturday SP

Cine Anhangá: Facade Cinema: project conceived by actresses Bianca Comparato and Alice Braga with the aim of promoting and spreading the art and culture of cinema through different screens, perspectives and horizons.

From 8pm to 10pm | Cine Anhangá – Free Space

Sunday for all ages

Playlist Warming Up: playlist for everyone to get in the mood for the day’s events.

From 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm | Stage Tea – Land of All

Forró do Bom: Forró classes for the whole family with specialized instructors.

From 12:30 to 14:30 | Deck Room

Chess: working on reasoning and ensuring fun, chess is an activity for all ages. Come play at Novo Anhangabaú.

From 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm | Skate Park — Skate

Fit Dance: students are invited to move through fun and dynamic choreographies, proposing body movements and conditioning.

From 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm | Stage Tea – Land of All