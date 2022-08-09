See what actor Park Seo-joon’s real character is

Sequel to one of the MCU’s biggest hits, captain marvel 2 will be the next film of the powerful superhero played by Brie Larson, which currently has a release date set for July 2023.

captain marvel 2actually got a new title a while ago out there: “the marvels“, which, despite everything, has not yet received a translation in Brazil. And the new superhero movie still has many other news.

This time it’s director Nia DaCosta (The Legend of Candyman) directs the new adventure, which will give Brie Larson’s superheroine the support of Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) and Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), who promise to form a simply epic trio.

Zawe Ashton plays the film’s main villain, although the character’s identity is still being kept under wraps. But in addition to these four, the film will still feature many other characters.

For example, the South Korean actor Park Seo-joon was announced some time ago in the cast of the film, and previously rumors circulated that his character would be the Noh-Varra member of the Young Avengers in the comics and also known as Marvel Boy.

But the information was wrong. Recently, Marvel held a test session of the film, and that’s why the full plot of the film ended up leaking on the internet (check it out), including the true identity of Park Seo-joon’s character.

beware of spoilers: the actor plays Prince Yan, from the planet Aladana. In the plot, he is married to Carol Danvers, a marriage that is the result of a diplomatic error, as he and the superhero are just friends.

