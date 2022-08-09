Selena Gomez is in the studio with partners of the greatest hits of her career

This is a game, Selena Gomez?! After revealing that she is involved with the production of her newest album, the actress and singer, who has just turned 30, is back in the studios. That’s right. So much so that, on Tuesday (9), the star was seen in recordings with partners of highly successful compositions of his career musical. Is it coming there?!

Read more:

In a video that is circulating on social media, Selena can be seen in a studio next to Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter. Together, the three completed great hits in the discography of gomez as “Hands To Myself”, “Me & The Rythm”, “Look At Her Now” and “Lose You To Love Me”.

Cannot hear any kind of sound in the recording shared this Tuesday (9), in the Stories of Instgaramd and Justin Tranter. However, it is clear that everyone is gathered together, apparently performing some sort of recording or writing some new song.

IS SOMETHING COMING THERE? Selena Gomez, Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter working in the studio 👀 Justin Tranter | Instagram Stories pic.twitter.com/1QtzAjAZqC — Selena Gomez Brazil 💄 (@selenagomezbr) August 9, 2022

The registration was enough to leave the fan base of Selena Gomez andm dusty. Although everything still seems very speculative, there are indications that this is a new musical work by the star – at least that’s what his admirers believe and hope. After all, in recent interviews, gomez has been expressing their desire to release new singles.

The most recent musical record of Selena Gomez in the studio was on the EP “Revelation”, all singing in Spanish, which reinforces the Latin roots of the star, released on March 12 of last year, which was nominated for the Latin Grammy. The most recent song in the artist’s work is the track “Let Somebody Go”his participation with the band Coldplay.

Although work on the song is, in a way, “parked”, that doesn’t mean she isn’t working on something more consistent. In May of the same year, the singer gave an interview to the website “deadline“ to publicize the new season of “Only Murders in the Building”. At the time, she confirmed be working on their next studio album.

“I’m in Los Angeles working on my record right now”, said at the time. The artist also commented on the possibility of going on tour. “I’m 100% open to touring, but I obviously have obligations and things I want to do. Not at the top of my priority list”, she shared, who is also grappling with the premiere of the cooking series.

In the last years, Selena dedicated herself to side projects such as the development of a make-up line and the presentation of a cooking series at HBO Max, call “Selena + Chef”, which won a super special teaser in the last few weeks, as the new season will be spent entirely in Malibuin the United States, bringing a whole summer atmosphere.

Not far away, another publication from his official account on TikTok also rocked the web with a possible return to the music world. In the video, Selena appears again in a recording studio, without giving further explanations. In the images, she appears in front of a microphone and with headphones in a recording studio. In the caption, the singer just wrote “New” (new, in Portuguese translation), indicating that there may be something new to come.