Series and films set in casinos

Both on TV, on streaming platforms and in cinema, there is a wide variety of series and movies related to gambling. They are an excellent option to relax and have fun with the different situations that happen in the best casinos, causing tension and a lot of adrenaline.
If you are looking for a good movie whose story takes place in a casino and in gambling, here are some good options to spend moments of great action, suspense and, above all, a lot of entertainment.
- Ocean’s eleven, in Brazil known as ‘Eleven men and a secret’. This film was produced in 2001 with a spectacular cast: George Clooney, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon and Andy Garcia, are the protagonists. Danny Ocean (Clooney) is released from prison on parole and plans a new heist, this time $150 million from three of the best casinos from Las Vegas. For this to work, you will need a team of eleven men. The big problem is that the owner of one of the casinos is dating his ex-wife.
- Rounders, in Brazil known as ‘Cartas da Mesa’, an ideal title for a story inspired by the life of a casino. Starring Matt Damon, the film tells the adventures and misadventures of Mike Mc Dermott, a poker player who wants to reach the highest leagues in the game, which are the World Series of Poker in New York. After losing the money he was going to pay for his studies in gambling, he decides to look for a real job. Going through many obstacles and many challenges, he meets an old friend who is released from prison and so he tries to move forward to make his dreams and gaming desires come true. The film is from 1998.
- Las Vegas, this is an excellent plot for those who love multi-season shows. This one has 5 seasons, having started the first in 2003 and the last one in 2008. Las Vegas is a series with a lot of suspense and adrenaline that takes place in the famous city of sin. It is possible to say that it is one of the most important productions about casinos made in weekly format. It is the story of a group of people who work as security employees at the Montecito Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, and who have to face various security-related situations that happen there. In the cast, James Caan, Josh Duhamel and Nikki Cox, and during the various seasons guest stars such as Paris Hilton and Sylvester Stallone participated.
- Casino Royale. This is a film in the saga of the famous James Bond, an iconic film in the history of cinema. Daniel Craig is the protagonist of this story of the most glamorous and agile secret agent in the world. This time, James Bond must face a French terrorist, Le Chiffré, through a passionate game of poker. Adrenaline flows freely, leaving the audience almost breathless. A super production filmed in 2006, which became a cult for the world cinema industry. It is an ideal film for those who are interested in the games of best casinosamong them, the classic card game known as poker.
- Crupier, or Croupier in Portuguese. This is a really special and rare film in the cinematographic world related to casinos, as the story revolves around a character who is practically invisible: the croupier. The film was shot in 1998 and starred Jack Manfred. This actor plays a writer who doesn’t get the success he so longed for and, because of that, ends up having to work as a croupier in a casino. Between love encounters and mismatches, he finds himself in a complicated situation when a customer wants to convince him to help in a robbery at the casino itself. It is a fantastic story related to the world of gambling.
- Bachelor Party Vegas, in Brazil known as ‘Bachelor Party in Las Vegas’. This is one of the most interesting movies to watch to get to know why Las Vegas is known as the city of sin. It is the story of a bank robber who goes through situations without limits. It all happens when a group of four young men take their soon-to-be-married friend on a spectacular trip to Las Vegas as a farewell to single life. Limousines, strippers, alcohol, games, sex toys and a situation that changes everything: the party organizer is the bank robber who decides to rob a casino with these guys, who simply wanted to have fun at an innocent bachelor party.
- Guns, Girls and Gambling, in Brazil known as ‘Tiros, Garotas e Trapaças’. It is a film starring Gary Oldman, Helena Mattsson, Christian Slater and Megan Park. It’s a story full of guns, action, women and adrenaline-fueled situations, from a corrupt cop to a band of Elvis Presley actors with the same goal. It all starts after a mysterious theft of an indigenous piece that is valued at several billion dollars. The robbery took place inside a large casino. Some of the many customers of this case start a crazy journey to try to find this stolen piece. Among these customers, several Elvis impersonators, as well as Indians, a prostitute and even a murderer.
- It is impossible not to mention this gem of world cinema starring the great Robert de Niro. It is an award-winning work by director Martin Scorsese that introduces a sports betting expert. A story with lots of action and excellent actors, which allows the viewer to become familiar with the intentions of Robert de Niro’s character inside the casino.