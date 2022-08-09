Sex Education, Outlander, Station 19 and more

The heat seems to have calmed down a bit, but the news continues to arrive even in August. This week we bring you news from well-known series such as sex education, outlander, station 19 and some new bets. Find out what’s going on in the series world!

Rakhee Thakrarthe actress who plays teacher Emily Sands in sex education, is the most recent departure from the series’ cast. Thakrar stated that she couldn’t say why she couldn’t be part of the 4th season, she just assured that she’s proud of the project and that it “has nothing bad”. The actress is the fourth to announce that she will not be part of the next chapter after Simone Ashley, Tanya Reynolds and Patricia Allison, who play Olivia, Lily and Ola, respectively.

François Arnaud (blindspot), Joshua Close (The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair) and Troian Bellisario (Pretty Little Liars) are the latest additions to the cast of Plan B, from CBC. This is an adaptation of a French series of the same title and is a psychological drama that follows Philip (Patrick J. Adams), a man who discovers how to go back in time and uses this ability to try to save his relationship with the love of his life, Evelyn (Karine Vanasse), his law firm and his dysfunctional family. However, the smallest thing can have big consequences in the lives of everyone involved.

Starz has confirmed the name and premise of the prequel to the series outlanderwhich is under development on the channel. Outlander: Blood of My Blood will then follow the love story of Jamie’s parents, Ellen MacKenzie and Brian Fraser.

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) was chosen by FX to star in the thriller The Veil, created by Steven Knight. This miniseries explores the surprising and troubling relationship between two women who play a fatal game of truth and lies, with Istanbul, Paris and London as the backdrop. One of them has a secret and the other has the mission to unravel it before hundreds of lives are lost.

Law & Order: Organized Crime confirmed Rick Gonzalez (arrow) in the Season 3 cast, along with Brent Antonello (dynasty). Both actors will play NYPD detectives who will work alongside Elliot Stabler, played by actor Christopher Meloni.

Skeet Ulrich (riverdale) is the chosen protagonist of the remake from the British drama series The Driver, along with the previously confirmed Giancarlo Esposito. The series follows the story of Vince (Esposito) a taxi driver whose life is turned upside down after accepting to be the driver of a gangster from Zimbabwe living in New Orleans. Urlich will play Colin, an old acquaintance of Vince’s.