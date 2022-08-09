Singer and actress Olivia Newton-John dies at 73

Her husband, John Easterling, wrote in a statement: “Mrs. Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully on her Southern California ranch this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.” On the singer’s verified Instagram account. “Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for over 30 years as she shares her breast cancer journey.”

Although she had little acting experience (and turned 29 during filming), Newton-John gave an indelible performance as Sandy, a kind and adorable transfer student to Australia, and Danny at a Southern California school in the 1950s. . Past.

Their on-screen chemistry as mismatched lovebirds underwent a revamp in the final act to win each other’s hearts — she ditched her ornate heels, leather, spandex and cigarette dresses — solidified the film and inspired repeat views by legions of fans.

“I don’t think anyone could imagine that a movie would run for about 40 years and still be popular and people would still talk to me about it all the time and love it.” Newton-John told CNN in 2017. “It’s just one of those movies. I am very lucky to have been a part of it. It is a pleasure for so many people.”

Newton-John sang three of the film’s biggest hits: the duo “You’re The One I Want” and “Summer Nights” with Travolta, and its lead single “Hopelessly Devoted To You.”

Newton John was born in Cambridge, England in 1948 and moved with his family to Melbourne. Australia when she was five. After winning the TV show “Rich, Rich, Rich” talent contest, as a teenager she formed a girl group She began appearing on weekly pop music shows in Australia.

Newton-John recorded his first single in England in 1966 and recorded some international success, but it remained largely unknown to American audiences until 1973, when “Let Me Be There” became a Top 10 hit on the adult contemporary and country charts.

A series of easy-listening first songs followed, including “I Honestly Love You”, “Have You Never Been Mellow” and “Please Mr. Please”.

Then came Grease, which was the highest-grossing film of 1978 and became an enduring cultural phenomenon.

The film gave Newton-John a chance to transform his tough image. The cover of her upcoming album, “Totally Hot,” featured the singer in black leather, while her songs had a more modern, contemporary pop sound.

your success singing

In 1981, his sexier new character took it a step further with a “physical” dance number with suggestive lyrics like “There’s nothing else to talk about unless it’s horizontal.” Banned by many radio stations, it was his biggest hit, spending 10 weeks at the top of the Billboard Hot 100.

She has also appeared in several big-budget films, including the musical fantasy “Xanadu” with Hollywood legend Gene Kelly in his latest screen role. The film was a flop, but his sound sold well and he produced “Magic”, which reached number one.

In 1983, she teamed up with Travolta again in Two of a Kind, a fantasy romantic comedy, but failed to regain the “Grease” spark.

Over a long career, Newton-John won four Grammy Awards and sold over 100 million albums.

She told CNN: “I’ve lived many lives in music. I had a state when I started and then I switched to pop music.” “I had so many ‘Xanadu’ and ‘Grease’ songs in between. I’m very grateful. I have a great repertoire to choose from.”

overcoming tragedy

But Newton-John also had his share of troubles and tragedies. A breast cancer diagnosis forced her to postpone and cancel several tours.

In 2005 he was friends with Newton John at the time, Patrick McDermott, he disappeared at sea during a fishing trip off the coast of California. It was never found – an unsolved mystery that has haunted the singer for years.

“It’s very hard to live with,” said CNN’s Larry King in 2006. “It’s probably the hardest thing I’ve ever been through, and I’ve been through a lot.” Although his profile was mediocre in his later years, Newton-John never stopped recording and performing. Among his highlights were his appearance on “Glee”, an extended stay on “Summer Nights” at the Flamingo Las Vegas, and the dance track “You Have to Believe” recorded with his daughter Chloe.

“I love singing, I just know how to do it,” she told CNN in 2017. “That’s all I’ve been doing since I was 15, so it’s my life. I’m so grateful that I’m still able to do that and people still come to see me.”