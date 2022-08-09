Sormani praises the Palmeiras striker and sees space for him in a historic team and at Liverpool: ‘Better than Firmino’

A commentator for Disney channels indicated that Ron would have a place in Jürgen Klopp’s team

Last Sunday (7), Ron returned from injury after seven matches away from the palm trees by a muscle injury. The striker played in the last 45 minutes of Verdão’s important 3-0 victory over the Goiásat Allianz Parque, for the 21st round of the Brazilian championship.

In a conversation with reporters after the match, Abel Ferreira returned to praise the Palmeiras striker and said that Rony would have space even in the Liverpool, current Uefa Champions League and Premier League runners-up.

“I think Klopp hasn’t seen Rony yet, because when he sees him… He can play in any of the 3 attacking positions. Rony gives me the certainty of having a shorter squad. We sold Veron and we didn’t go after him. anyone because attacking players in the squad can play more than one position,” he said.

In the F90 program, from the channels disneythis Monday (8), the commentator Fabio Sormani agreed with coach Abel Ferreira and highlighted the importance that Rony has on the field. For the journalist, the striker could even be a kind of ‘luxury reserve’ of the so-called ‘Second Academy’, in the 1970s.

“I gave a statement the other day. I think Rony is more of a player than Paulo Nunes. I think. Between Rony and Paulo Nunes, I would choose Rony. That doesn’t mean that I don’t think Paulo Nunes is a good player. In the Academy of the 70s, Rony could be in the spot for Nei, for Edu Bala, he could be an immediate backup for Cesar”, said the commentator.

Sormani went further and even explained why Ron could actually play for Liverpool in Jürgen Klopp’s team. “For me, he would play for Liverpool. I think he’s better than Firmino. I think you can play there. Firmino was tested there, of course, Rony never was. They’re completely different positions, but it’s being part of a cast. I would like to see. I see Firmino as a name full of limitations”.

“Even when he comes to play here for the Brazilian team, I think he doesn’t deliver. It works well within a system. If Ron works well within a system, he has a high football IQ. And if he arrives at Liverpool, with Klopp, who demand roles from the players, he can perfectly do that.”

The tendency is for Abel Ferreira to give Rony opportunities again this Wednesday (10th) against the Atlético-MG, at Allianz Parque, in a return match for the quarter-finals of the Conmebol Libertadores. The duel will be broadcast live on ESPN on Star+from 9:30 pm.