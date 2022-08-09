Spotify gets a new, more immersive home screen

O Spotify announced good news for the home screen of its app — which, at this beginning, will be available for Android devices and will arrive on iOS/iPadOS “soon”.

It’s not a total screen revamp, but the addition of two separate feeds: one dedicated to music and the other to podcasts/shows. According to the platform, the updated interface “will make the experience more personalized as users go deeper into their recommendations.”

In the music feed, users will have access to suggestions based on their musical taste, making one of the coolest things about the service (discovering new music and artists) easier. There will also be playlist recommendations, as well as buttons to share, like and (naturally) play the songs.

In the podcasts and programs feed, new episodes of subscribed podcasts will appear, as well as suggestions for new content. It will also be possible to perform actions such as reading the description of the episodes, saving or listening to them without leaving the new immersive screen — which, as can be seen above, occupies the entire displayed space with larger content.

If you don’t like the new experience, just exit the immersive screen from the “X” button and you will return to the original interface.

Another change that will soon come to Spotify is the separation of the play and shuffle buttons, only for Premium users. The change on the home page, however, should reach everyone.

via TechCrunch