Star Wars | Rosario Dawson reveals favorite scene as Ahsoka

Actress Rosario Dawson revealed in a recent interview what was her favorite scene playing Ahsoka, in the Disney+ series in the Star Wars universe.

When asked about her favorite moment of Ahsoka yet, Dawson chose the scene between Luke Skywalker and Ahsoka in The Book of Boba Fett, and commented on the happiness he felt working with Mark Hamill.

check out what Dawson revealed about his favorite scene as Ahsoka below:

“I think you’ve already seen the footage of my reaction to that scene, and it’s completely real… they wrote that I was going to talk to master Plo Koon, who — I know he’s dead, he should be dead. But I was like, ‘It’s Star Wars, anything can happen, so maybe something happened in previous episodes. [da série] that they hadn’t shared with me, so I’ll go in there.’ And then, literally, there’s a take somewhere where I call Luke Skwalker ‘Master Plo Koon’, because I memorized my lines. But it was amazing working with Mark and every time he laughed he looked like the Joker [Hamill dubla o vilão do Batman recorrentemente em animações e jogos].”

Based on the Star Wars franchise, The Book of Boba Fett follows the eponymous bounty hunter (Temuera Morrison) and the mercenary Fennec Shand (Ming-na Wen) as they travel through the galaxy’s underworld and attempt to reconquer territory from Jabba the Hutt.

Already Ahsoka debuts in 2023 on Disney+ and is set to take place five years after the events of Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi‎‎with the protagonist in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn while trying to locate the missing Ezra Bridger.

‎Rosario Dawson (DMZ, Daredevil) will return as Ahsoka Tano, and Hayden Christensen is also expected to return as Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ray Stevenson and Ivanna Sakhno are also confirmed in the cast.