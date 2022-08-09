Still without Arana, Atltico trains for decision with Palmeiras

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Atltico trained for decision with Palmeiras this Monday (8/8)

Still without left-back Guilherme Arana, Atltico trained in Cidade do Galo, on Monday afternoon (8/8), for the decision with Palmeiras for the Copa Libertadores. This Wednesday (10/8), at 9:30 pm, the teams will fight for a spot in the semifinals at Allianz Parque, in So Paulo.

Atltico’s training had activities with the ball for those who didn’t start playing in the defeat to Athletico-PR, this Sunday (7/8), at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte. The holders against Furaco carried out regenerative work at the CT academy.

The main doubt in Galo’s squad to face Palmeiras is the presence of Arana. The left-back continues to recover from a muscle injury in the back of his left thigh. Although he did field races in Cidade do Galo over the weekend, the defender did not resume work with the team and remains in doubt.

If Arana remains unavailable for Cuca, the tendency is for the young Rubens to receive a new opportunity as a starter on the left side. That’s because Dod is still looking for the ideal physical condition.

Thus, a probable lineup for Atltico to face Palmeiras counts on Everson; Mariano, Nathan Silva (Igor Rabello), Junior Alonso and Rubens (Guilherme Arana); Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Ademir (Nacho Fernndez), Keno and Hulk.

Alvinegro needs to beat Verdo to advance to the Libertadores semifinals. In case of a new tie, the decision of the spot will take place in the penalty shootout.