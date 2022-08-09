“Sunday with Huck” will debut the “Battle of Lip Sync”

By State Agency

The international hit “Battle of Lip Sync” debuts on Sunday with Huck next Sunday, August 14th. The reality show comes to Brazilian television for the first time and will be broadcast on Sundays within the TV Globo program.

Each week, two celebrities face off in fun: a lip sync duel, performance performances of musical dubbing. Artists select great musical hits and need to convince the audience with an iconic performance, complete with costumes, choreography and dancers.

According to an investigation by the TV Observatory website, the premiere of the painting will have a dispute between actress Letícia Colin and comedian and presenter Paulo Vieira.

In the international version, artists such as Tom Holland, Channing Tatum and Zendaya participated in the reality show. Anne Hathaway has also ventured – at the time, she voiced Miley Cyrus.

The show’s format became popular with the American version Lyp Sync Battle. Despite making his television debut in 2015, he already existed as a part of Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show. It was also popularized as the elimination test for the drag queen reality show RuPaul’s Drag Race. Lip Sync Battle is currently aired on the Paramount Network.

In addition to the “Battle of Lip Sync”, Domingão com Huck promises to bring other new scenes, with new formats and reformulation of already known attractions, which are successful with the public. One of them has already been confirmed: the new season of “Believe Anyone”. In the dynamic, special guests try to unravel the truth behind unbelievable stories.

Domingão com Huck airs after football. The program is presented by Luciano Huck, general direction by Clarissa Lopes and artistic direction by Hélio Vargas