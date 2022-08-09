Taiwan begins military maneuvers with live ammunition and simulates defense against Chinese attack | World

Taiwan began on Tuesday (8) exercises to defend the island with real artillery, after the large military maneuvers carried out by China around its territory in recent days, reports the international news agency France Presse (AFP).

Lou Woei-jye, a spokesman for Taiwan’s Eighth Army Corps, confirmed to AFP that the drills began in the southern county of Pingtung, with the firing of flares and artillery.

China held its biggest military exercises around Taiwan last week in response to US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island.

Taiwan lives under the constant threat of invasion by China, which considers this territory its own province to be re-incorporated one day, by force if necessary.

The Taiwanese exercises that will take place on Tuesday and Thursday (11) will include the displacement of hundreds of soldiers and about 40 howitzers (artillery piece designed to launch projectiles with very curved trajectories), the army said.

Lou said on Monday that the exercises were already scheduled and were not a response to moves in China.

About 20 Chinese and Taiwanese naval vessels remained near the midline of the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday morning.

Several Chinese navy boats also carried out missions off the east coast of Taiwan.