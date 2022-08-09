Tales of the Walking Dead debuts first trailer with star-studded cast

Tales of the Living Dead has just received its first trailer, showcasing the star-studded cast featured in the spinoff. The new show, premiering on AMC and AMC+ on August 14, will consist of six hour-long episodes in anthology format, featuring characters from the original show as well as many new ones. The show is officially described as ‘an episodic anthology that will follow individual characters from Living Dead TV universe, new and old.’ AMC released the trailer during the San Diego Comic-Con panel today, July 22nd. You can watch on the official website Living Dead YouTube below.

“No one believed that this could happen. Nobody believes bad things will happen. Terry Crews is pessimistic in the new trailer, however, his dialogue, along with many others, reveals that the series will take place in a number of different time periods, from before the apocalypse began to many years later.

We also see the return of Samantha Morton as Alpha, with her daughter Lydia appearing in some form throughout the series. This will be a backstory for the mother-daughter duo seen in Living Deadgiving us yet another glimpse into their lives before becoming the villain of the initial series.

Tales of the Living Dead is full of talent

In addition to Terry Crews, Tales of the Living Dead will feature Olivia Munn, Sarah Graham, Jessie T. Usher, Embeth Davidtz, Danny Ramirez, Gage Munroe, Loan Chabanol, Lauren Glazier, Anthony Edwards and Parker Posey will star in multiple episodes throughout the series. Haifaa Al-Mansour, Deborah Kampmeier, Michael E. Satrazemis, Tara Nicole Weyr and Ron Underwood will direct. Channing Powell will serve as showrunner and serve as executive producer, along with Satrazemis and Scott M. Gimple.

During an interview with Variety last year, Dan McDermott, president of original programming at AMC, shared his excitement about the anthology series.

“’The Walking Dead’ is a show that made television history and attracted an army of passionate and highly engaged fans. We see a lot of potential for a wide range of rich and compelling storytelling in this world, and this episodic format of ‘Tales of The Walking Dead’ will give us the flexibility to entertain existing fans and also provide an entry point for new viewers, especially on platforms. of streaming. We’ve seen the appeal of this format in television classics like ‘The Twilight Zone’ and, more recently, ‘Black Mirror’ and we’re excited to interact with fans in this new way, against the backdrop of this unique and captivating world.”

Fans won’t have to wait much longer for the new series to hit AMC, with tales of the walk Dead premieres next month on August 14.