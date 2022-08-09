That it! Boca Juniors surprises market and closes with Manchester United player

Admin 2 mins ago Sports Leave a comment 0 Views

BALL MARKET

Player, who was not being used at Manchester United, will arrive for free at Boca Juniors

Matheus Brum

Per Matheus Brum

Boca Juniors, by Juan Roman Riquelme, agreed to sign Manchester United player
© Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images South AmericaBoca Juniors, by Juan Roman Riquelme, agreed to sign Manchester United player
Matheus Brum

Manchester United started the season as the last one ended: disappointing. In their Premier League debut, they were defeated at home by modest Brighton. This adds to the crisis at Old Trafford. As Erik ten Hag tries to implement his work, the board continues to dispose of unused players in the roster.

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, goalkeeper Sergio Romero will leave Manchester United and join Argentina’s Boca Juniors. The archer, little used in the club, will close a one-year deal with the Xeneises.

Romero leaves United for free to join Boca. In this way, the goalkeeper returns to his home country after years in European football.

Romero numbers

Goalkeeper of the World Cup, Sergio Romero has never established himself at Manchester United. The archer arrived at Old Trafford in 2015.

In all that period, he entered the field only 61 times, conceding 27 goals. Now it’s on to the second experience in Argentine football. Currently 35 years old, Romero was revealed by Racing.

Source link

Tags

About Admin

Check Also

After a positive result against Mirassol, Vitória’s delegation is received with a party in Salvador | victory

After Vitória beat Mirassol, last Sunday, by 2 to 1, and kept alive the chance …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

©2022 The Goa Spotlight, All Rights Reserved